Perth curry entrepreneur spices up frozen food rollout with funding win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Perth curry entrepreneur spices up frozen food rollout with funding win

Perth's Praveen Kumar has been awarded £400,000 to expand his at-home business.

By Paul Malik
Praveen Kumar, chef and owner of his own ready meals company. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Praveen Kumar, chef and owner of his own ready meals company. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Perth curry entrepreneur Praveen Kumar is celebrating after a £400,000 funding boost from the Investment Fund for Scotland.

The Tabla restaurant owner also produces ready-made frozen meals which are sold in House of Bruar and Asda.

He runs his business alongside his wife Swarna, with the pair born and educated in rural Southern India.

The Kumars wanted to provide the same authentic Indian cuisine they grew up with to customers in Scotland.

Praveen Kumar eyes curry expansion

Swarna and Praveen make “premium” grade frozen meals under the Curry Club brand, which have proved popular since launching after opening his restaurant in 2009.

“It has been a pleasure working with team at Maven and I am very grateful for all their support,” he said.

Perth chef Praveen Kumar alongside his wife, Swarna. Image: Praveen Kumar

“The funding will help fuel our ongoing business growth via our online curry club and growing retail partners across the country, supporting our ongoing mission to make our authentic, healthy dishes available to everyone across the UK.”

Maven managing investment

Investment Fund for Scotland’s equity fund is providing the money, which is managed by Maven Capital Partners.

Rob Stevenson, investment manager at Maven, said: “The business has achieved impressive growth to date and Praveen is an entrepreneurial CEO with a wealth of experience in the restaurant and hospitality sector.

“With consumers increasingly turning to ready meals as a substitute for traditional takeaway options we’re delighted to back the company to drive the growth of its premium product and support Praveen and his team as the business scales.”

Traditional recipes

Praveen uses fresh local ingredients and spices from his family farm in India to give a premium authentic taste.

The meals are then blast-frozen to lock in flavour without additives, colourings or preservatives.

A total of 11 different dishes are sold in 56 different Asda stores.

And Praveen said they expect to shift more than 10,000 portions of curry per month under the deal.

The Investment Fund for Scotland hopes to drive sustainable economic growth by supporting innovation and new and growing businesses.

It is operated by the publicly owned British Business Bank.

More from Business

West End Honda in Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Honda franchise to leave Broughty Ferry after 44 years at West End
3
Spex Pistols owner Richard Cook outside his shop. Image: Alan Richardson
Spex Pistols boss on how he started Dundee independent glasses shop
2
Michael Wells, chief executive of Carnoustie Golf Links. Image: Carnoustie Golf Links.
Carnoustie Golf Links boss warns of 'gradual decline' if Open doesn't return
5
Lisa Davidson opened the fairytale-themed Tinkerbells Emporium in 2015. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
Meet the bold owner of Stirling's mystical Tinkerbells Emporium who 'sells magic'
Staff at Exscientia's Dundee office.
AI firm founded in Dundee coffee shop in merger to create $2 billion company
To go with story by Paul Malik. Glen Kelly of TSPC, EQ Accountant?s Sam Walker and Heather Whyte from Dundee & Angus Chamber of Commerce. Picture shows; Glen Kelly of TSPC, EQ Accountant?s Sam Walker and Heather Whyte from Dundee & Angus Chamber of Commerce.. Dundee. Supplied by Tayside Young Professionals Date; Unknown
400 Dundee young people attend Tayside Young Professionals Network events following packed-out launch night
Team Mouat, Bruce Mouat, Hammy McMillan, Grant Hardie and Bobby Lammie with a large Magnum outside Co-op. Kirkcaldy. Image: Chris Watt Photography
Fife drinks firm wins deal to be stocked in 50 Co-op stores
CTD Tiles in Clepington Road, Dundee. Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Tile company with branches in Dundee and Perth on 'brink of collapse'
Carmen Sinclair owns Bella Mella in Broughty Ferry. Image: Carmen Sinclair/Bella Mella
Broughty Ferry's Bella Mella celebrates five years amid tough retail conditions
Robert Graham-Campbell, chief executive of Gillespie Macandrew
Staff at Perth legal firm Gillespie Macandrew to get 6.5% bonus following bumper year

Conversation