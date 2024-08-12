Perth curry entrepreneur spices up frozen food rollout with funding win

Perth curry entrepreneur Praveen Kumar is celebrating after a £400,000 funding boost from the Investment Fund for Scotland.

The Tabla restaurant owner also produces ready-made frozen meals which are sold in House of Bruar and Asda.

He runs his business alongside his wife Swarna, with the pair born and educated in rural Southern India.

The Kumars wanted to provide the same authentic Indian cuisine they grew up with to customers in Scotland.

Praveen Kumar eyes curry expansion

Swarna and Praveen make “premium” grade frozen meals under the Curry Club brand, which have proved popular since launching after opening his restaurant in 2009.

“It has been a pleasure working with team at Maven and I am very grateful for all their support,” he said.

“The funding will help fuel our ongoing business growth via our online curry club and growing retail partners across the country, supporting our ongoing mission to make our authentic, healthy dishes available to everyone across the UK.”

Maven managing investment

Investment Fund for Scotland’s equity fund is providing the money, which is managed by Maven Capital Partners.

Rob Stevenson, investment manager at Maven, said: “The business has achieved impressive growth to date and Praveen is an entrepreneurial CEO with a wealth of experience in the restaurant and hospitality sector.

“With consumers increasingly turning to ready meals as a substitute for traditional takeaway options we’re delighted to back the company to drive the growth of its premium product and support Praveen and his team as the business scales.”

Traditional recipes

Praveen uses fresh local ingredients and spices from his family farm in India to give a premium authentic taste.

The meals are then blast-frozen to lock in flavour without additives, colourings or preservatives.

A total of 11 different dishes are sold in 56 different Asda stores.

And Praveen said they expect to shift more than 10,000 portions of curry per month under the deal.

The Investment Fund for Scotland hopes to drive sustainable economic growth by supporting innovation and new and growing businesses.

It is operated by the publicly owned British Business Bank.