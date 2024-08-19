Husband and wife team to open new branch of Fife estate agents

Family-run Fife estate agents Home Sweet Home is opening its second location.

Scott Galloway and wife Shona started in business four years ago, initially operating from Kirkcaldy Business Centre and more recently from Markinch High Street.

Now they have grasped an opportunity to open a second branch – but it will remain very much a family affair. Shona’s sister Lorraine Doig will be the branch manager.

Even in a property market which has recently slowed down, Scott said the business has achieved strong 15% annual growth.

Home Sweet Home Fife success

He said the personal touch and word-of-mouth recommendations have been key to its success.

He said: “Home Sweet Home started in Inverness about seven years ago by Ross Edwards and Alexandra MacKenzie who I used to work with at Your Move.

“When I left in 2020 to set up my own agency and Ross and Alexandra suggested I become their first franchisee.

“So they provide the website and support functions and we pay them a monthly free.

“But Shona and I are the heartbeat of the business. It’s family run, we are contactable out of hours, we do viewings at the weekend, the personal approach really matters and I think that’s why we’ve been successful.

“We usually sell between 15 and 20 homes a month and we’ve been growing every quarter.”

Another unique selling point is a fixed fee sale with no hidden charges, which is only paid on completion. This fee depends on the value of the property, but starts at £1,350 plus VAT.

The business also does property lettings and houses independent mortgage broker Bee Mortgage Wise.

They are now taking this model to Dunfermline, after being presented with an opportunity by solicitors John W Gilbertson.

“We work with them quite a bit and they asked if we’d like to join them in their new premises in Chalmers Street.

“We see it as a great opportunity to expand but we want to keep the family-feel, so Shona’s sister Lorraine who lives in Dunfermline will run that branch. We’re excited to get going.”

Property prices prediction

In terms of a property price prediction, Scott doesn’t expect values to go up or down dramatically this year.

He said: “The new Government has been saying they are all about stability.

“I don’t think interest rates are going to back to where they were. I think everyone recognises that 4-4.5% is probably where we’re going to end up.

“First time buyers have returned to the market, probably because Glenrothes is a bit more affordable.

“There’s no reason for any price drop and I don’t think there’s a trigger for price rises either. I think it will be pretty stable.”