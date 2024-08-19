Husband and wife team to open new branch of Fife estate agents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Husband and wife team to open new branch of Fife estate agents

It will still be a family affair with the owner’s sister running the new branch.

By Rob McLaren
Shona and Scott Galloway, owners of Home Sweet Home Fife. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Family-run Fife estate agents Home Sweet Home is opening its second location.

Scott Galloway and wife Shona started in business four years ago, initially operating from Kirkcaldy Business Centre and more recently from Markinch High Street.

Now they have grasped an opportunity to open a second branch – but it will remain very much a family affair. Shona’s sister Lorraine Doig will be the branch manager.

Even in a property market which has recently slowed down, Scott said the business has achieved strong 15% annual growth.

Home Sweet Home Fife success

He said the personal touch and word-of-mouth recommendations have been key to its success.

He said: “Home Sweet Home started in Inverness about seven years ago by Ross Edwards and Alexandra MacKenzie who I used to work with at Your Move.

“When I left in 2020 to set up my own agency and Ross and Alexandra suggested I become their first franchisee.

“So they provide the website and support functions and we pay them a monthly free.

“But Shona and I are the heartbeat of the business. It’s family run, we are contactable out of hours, we do viewings at the weekend, the personal approach really matters and I think that’s why we’ve been successful.

“We usually sell between 15 and 20 homes a month and we’ve been growing every quarter.”

Another unique selling point is a fixed fee sale with no hidden charges, which is only paid on completion. This fee depends on the value of the property, but starts at £1,350 plus VAT.

The business also does property lettings and houses independent mortgage broker Bee Mortgage Wise.

They are now taking this model to Dunfermline, after being presented with an opportunity by solicitors John W Gilbertson.

“We work with them quite a bit and they asked if we’d like to join them in their new premises in Chalmers Street.

“We see it as a great opportunity to expand but we want to keep the family-feel, so Shona’s sister Lorraine who lives in Dunfermline will run that branch. We’re excited to get going.”

Property prices prediction

In terms of a property price prediction, Scott doesn’t expect values to go up or down dramatically this year.

He said: “The new Government has been saying they are all about stability.

“I don’t think interest rates are going to back to where they were. I think everyone recognises that 4-4.5% is probably where we’re going to end up.

Shona’s sister Lorraine Doig (centre) is the manager of the new Dunfermline office. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“First time buyers have returned to the market, probably because Glenrothes is a bit more affordable.

“There’s no reason for any price drop and I don’t think there’s a trigger for price rises either. I think it will be pretty stable.”

