Home Business & Environment Business

Port of Dundee turbine towers to go offshore after months of delay

The specialist vessel transporting the huge towers to the North Sea moved on to another job.

A dozen turbine towers have been standing at the Port of Dundee for most of this year. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson
By Rob McLaren

Giant turbine towers which have been standing at the Port of Dundee for more than six months will finally be transported to the North Sea.

The Courier revealed in March that delays in the construction phase of the Neart Na Gaoithe (NnG) offshore wind farm meant the specialist vessel used to transport the towers, blades and nacelles moved to another job.

The white towers have become a familiar sight to thousands of motorists passing the port each day.

A spokesperson for NnG said it had now secured a vessel to restart the project later this year.

It also brings a more certain timeline to the £1.8 billion project being completed.

Port of Dundee turbine towers

The towers are assembled in three sections, each nearly 100ft long.

Since work assembling the towers began in May 2023, 35 turbines have been taken to sea.

19 turbines are still to be installed at the 40 square mile site, around 10 miles off the Fife coast. A dozen of the turbine towers have been standing at the port for most of this year.

The Blue Tern was used to take the turbines to sea but had to move on to another job. Image: Forth Ports

NnG said it had secured the services of the Brave Tern, a self-elevating and self-propelled jack-up offshore wind turbine installation vessel operated by Fred Olsen Windcarrier.

It will come to the Port of Dundee in the final quarter of the year. The final 19 wind turbines will leave the port by “early 2025”.

NnG completion date

The completion date for NnG – which was initially meant to be 2023 and has more recently been given as 2024 – is now likely to be next summer.

“Final commissioning is scheduled to be completed during summer 2025, with full power being achieved shortly after that,” the spokesperson said.

While waiting for an available vessel to collect the remaining turbine towers, work has continued offshore.

A turbine blade at the Port of Dundee. Image: Forth Ports

“Significant work has been undertaken on commissioning further previously-installed turbines and on the offshore sub-stations that are vital for the running of the wind farm,” the spokesperson added.

“In addition all inter-array cables have been tested and are now ready for exporting power.”

NnG delays blamed on bad weather

The 54 turbines on the NnG project will have production capacity of 450 megawatts, enough to power 375,000 homes.

It is jointly owned by EDF Renewables and Irish energy company ESB.

NnG previously blamed bad weather at the end of last year for the project’s delays.

The project has been taking place at the Port of Dundee’s renewables quayside, constructed at a cost of £40m.

Conversation