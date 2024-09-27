East Neuk of Fife pub went bust owing £300,000 tax after miscalculating own accounts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
East Neuk of Fife pub went bust owing £300,000 tax after miscalculating own accounts

The 19th Hole in Earlsferry closed down suddenly in August.

By Paul Malik
The 19th Hole in Earlsferry.
The 19th Hole in Earlsferry.

A well-loved Earlsferry pub went bust owing HMRC £300,000 after owners felt forced to do their own accounts as the cost of lockdown took hold.

Wilson and Fox Pubs, the company which operated the popular 19th Hole in the East Neuk village, was forced to close the establishment in August.

A report by liquidators JT Maxwell details how owners Michelle Wilson and Stuart Fox struggled to pay bills following successive blows brought by coronavirus and the cost-of-living crisis.

They also chose to do their own accounts to save money, but it was later discovered they owed much more tax than they thought.

Owners miscalculated tax owed. Image: DC Thomson.

The firm employed around 22 members of staff, according to the firm’s most recent published accounts.

Accounts show the pub had a turnover of more than £625,000 in 2023, but still reported a pre-tax loss of £61,900.

Wilson and Fox Pubs Ltd owed HMRC £294,205 and other creditors close to £150,000, including £50,000 to Bank of Scotland.

19th Hole’s £300,000 tax bill

In the insolvency report, director Mrs Wilson detailed how lockdown, a downturn in trade and crippling business costs resulted in them having to close.

She said: “In March 2020, the commencement of Covid meant the business had to cease trading of the restaurant in order to adhere to the government restrictions to combat the spread of coronavirus.

“To combat this, the (pub) offered takeaway and off-license services.

“During this period, the company made use of the bounce back loan scheme.

“The company struggled to pay its accounting fees during this period and as a result, began doing their own accounts.

“When the company took on new accountants, it was discovered that the company owed substantially more in HMRC liability than they had previously thought.

pledge to save 19th Hole
The 19th Hole.

“Following the return to normal working conditions, there has been a significant drop in trade through the sector as whole.

“The summer of 2023 was particularly poor, as bad weather led to trade being significantly down on expectations.

“As a result the company has faced major cash flow struggles.

“We reduced staffing levels, entered into a payment plan with HMRC and (the directors) stopped taking a salary.

“However the company has now defaulted on its arrangement with HMRC and (I) came to the decision (we) could no longer continue to trade.”

19th Hole forced to close

The Courier reported in August how the pub suddenly closed.

Customers lamented the loss, describing the venue, which overlooks the Earlsferry Thistle golf course, as “amazing”.

Overlooking the golf course. Image: Savills

And in an emotional social media post, Mrs Wilson thanked staff and customers.

She said: “We would firstly like to thank all of our wonderful staff.

“They have been the best team to work with, we wish them all the very best for the future.

“Our biggest thanks must go to you, our loyal customers.

“You have supported us through some very challenging times over the last five years.

“It has been a pleasure serving you all.”

