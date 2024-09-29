Fife firm’s vision to eradicate preventable blindness

Fife firm Epipole is making a name for itself in the retinal-imaging markets in the UK and across the US.

Founded in 2011 by Craig Robertson, the company has developed a number of different designs for a handheld retinal-imaging device, which has the ability to capture high resolution images of the back of the eye.

The Rosyth firm believes epiCam is the best hand-held retinal camera in the world. It has been designed, developed and manufactured in Fife.

Seven million people will go blind this year. A number even more devastating because in over 80% of the cases the loss of sight could have been prevented with proper care.

Epipole’s mission is the eradication of preventable blindness. Prevention follows detection – and that’s where the firm says epiCam comes in.

The introduction of the imaging device into the market has “revolutionised the delivery of portable eye screening”.

It has enabled rapid, non-invasive imaging and assessment of the retina in a wide range of applications and locations.

No one has matched our quality, says chief executive

Chief executive Sarah Jardine has spent most of her career in manufacturing focusing on complex optoelectronic devices.

After working in the defence industry, she then spent 20 years at Fife-based retinal imaging company Optos.

Sarah said other players in the market have tried to do what the business has done, but haven’t matched it.

She said: “No-one to has a device that has high-definition video imaging, the ability to image multiple retinal layers and the ability to provide an entire retinal-imaging solution.

“Certainly not at the price point we operate. We have some truly brilliant people working for us and they are the reason we are here today.”

The Epipole chief executive wants to develop a “fully sustainable and profitable company”.

She is also hoping to stand toe to toe with the market’s biggest players “from our wee corner in Fife”.

“In five years, we’ll likely be looking to expand our premises. And we’ll be excitedly looking for more local talent as part of this.

“For all departments too, from technical and production/manufacturing, to sales, marketing and administrative support.

“All to help us continue to grow into the market leaders in the space, and continue our work towards the company mission of the eradication of preventable blindness.

“I want young people in the local area to grow up thinking I want to work at Epipole when I grow up.

“I want manufacturing to be seen as a positive, and exciting, career path for young people.

“And I want to ensure the availability of as many of these secure, high-quality, well-paid jobs as we can possibly provide, for a long time to come.”

Setting sights on the future of Epipole

Sarah is excited about the number of opportunities currently in the pipeline, most of which are in the US market.

The chief executive expects them to be “absolutely transformational” for the business in 2025 and beyond.

She said: “The immediate focus is the closing of the current funding round we are working on, scheduled to finish Q4 this year.

“After this, we will continue to grow, to win even more new clients and to work with more amazing people around the world.”

“We have had a very favourable reaction to our initial product launch, in the UK and the US, as we have taken our product to various trade shows around the world.

“Our number of customers is growing steadily as a result of these, and other marketing activities.”