The Buffalo Farm: People who paid thousands into Fife firm’s crowdfunding won’t receive penny back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

The Buffalo Farm: People who paid thousands into Fife firm’s crowdfunding won’t receive penny back

The Buffalo Farm assets were acquired by a new company owned by director Steve Mitchell in a pre-pack administration deal.

Steven Mitchell, founder of The Buffalo Farm, Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Steven Mitchell, founder of The Buffalo Farm, Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson
By Rob McLaren

People who invested thousands of pounds in a crowdfunding campaign for Fife’s The Buffalo Farm won’t see a penny from its administration.

A new progress report by the administrators of TBF Realisations Limited – the new company name for what was previously The Buffalo Farm Limited – confirms these unsecured creditors are unlikely to receive any money back.

The Buffalo Farm, based at Boglily Farm Steading near Kirkcaldy, describes itself as Scotland’s largest buffalo farm and butchery.

The 2022 fundraising scheme saw people invest between £1,000 and £10,000 into the business.

Perks included £100 a month to spend in the farm shop and naming buffalo in the herd.

Sums raised from hundreds of private investors totalled almost £1 million.

Buffalo Farm owner purchased assets

The company went into administration in March. Through a pre-packaged sale, business owner Steve Mitchell bought its assets under his new company called Buffalo Farm Produce.

His new company paid £45,000 for all the company assets. Employees were transferred to the new entity, allowing it to continue as a going concern.

Meanwhile, another £35,000 was paid to acquire the book of debts owed to The Buffalo Farm from customers.

As part of the deal made with administrators FRP, the new company had the right to try to negotiate a deal with Allica Bank, which holds a security over the land.

Buffalo Farm director Steven Mitchell. Image: Kris Miller/ DC Thomson.

The land and buildings are worth £1.4m according to the a statement of affairs in the administration documents.

Allica Bank is owed £601,000, with Buffalo Farm Produce looking to take on this mortgage.

The new report states: “The company owned land and buildings forming and known as The Dairy Factory and Buffalo Parlous, Bankhead Farm, Wester Bogie, Kirkcaldy.

“Allica Bank holds a security over the land and buildings.

“As part of the sale of the business, Buffalo Farm Produce, have sought to novate the mortgage agreement in full and acquire the land and buildings.

“The licence to occupy was granted to Buffalo Farm Produce while negotiations took place. The joint administrators understand negotiations are ongoing.”

The new report notes a balance of £31,669 has been accumulated from sums owed to the business.

“The funds relate to book debts received into the company bank account which were purchased as part of the sale to Buffalo Farm Produce,” it adds.

“A reconciliation is being undertaken to confirm the sum owed to Buffalo Farm Produce.”

No dividend for Buffalo Farm crowdfunding contributors

Mr Mitchell previously said the decision to start a new company with The Buffalo Farm assets was the “morally” right thing to do.

He said it meant the herd of buffalo remains intact and ensures continued employment for around 60 jobs.

The Buffalo Farm had estimated debts of around £3m when it collapsed.

The latest report states that HMRC has subsequently submitted a claim for £574,820 which includes outstanding VAT, PAYE and National Insurance.

Claims from unsecured creditors – including people who participated in the crowdfunding initiative – total £1,229,323.

The report adds: “Based on current estimates it is envisaged that there will be no distribution to the unsecured creditors.

“It is not anticipated an extension to the initial 12 month period of the administration will be required.”

More from Business

JTC Furniture Group headquarters in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Dundee manufacturer JTC records best profits in a decade
Kenny Mitchell, owner of The Scullery in Broughty Ferry.
Broughty Ferry's The Scullery celebrates five years despite difficult trading in 2024
Businessman Simon Howie inside part of the turbine tower.
Simon Howie says £3m renewables investment will help protect customers from meat price hikes
Lock Shop in Strathmore Avenue, Dundee. Image: Google Maps
New owners for 40-year-old Dundee locksmith business
Thomas Haywood with one of his shots of Dunfermline Abbey. Image: FSB
Fife businessman flying high with drone company
Sarah Jardine at Epipole in Rosyth, demonstrating the epiCam portable Retina Scanner. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fife firm's vision to eradicate preventable blindness
Steve James, chairman of Broughty Ferry Traders' Association. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Businessman's mission to make Broughty Ferry a 'go-to destination'
The 19th Hole in Earlsferry.
East Neuk of Fife pub went bust owing £300,000 tax after miscalculating own accounts
4
Crieff Highland Gathering chieftain Ron Clark was invited to cut the ribbon on the new Scotland Shop. Image: Lynn Macgregor/ Strathearn Snaps
Ewan McGregor's favourite Crieff kilt shop relaunches with special event
Apex City Quay Hotel and Spa general manager Paul Mooney. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson
Apex Hotel: Dundee boss on latest upgrade as part of £4.5m investment

Conversation