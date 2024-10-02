Dundee Sports Dinner raises £31k for city clubs as local heroes recognised

A Team GB hockey star and a Special Olympics gold medallist were among the athletes recognised at the Dundee Sports Dinner which raised more than £30,000 for local clubs.

The annual event has been running for more than three decades and helps raise funds for local sports clubs to provide kit, equipment, training facilities and transport.

The 2024 edition, which was sponsored by The Courier, was held at the Invercarse Hotel in September.

Among the celebrity guests were former Celtic and Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill, sports journalist Graham Spiers, and comedian Des Clarke.

Recognising local talent

The event also recognises the achievements of local sporting talent, including hockey star Charlotte Watson – who recently represented Team GB at the Paris Olympic.

The 26-year-old also has more 60 international caps for Scotland. She was awarded the International Sports Personality award.

Taylor Mackenzie, who won two gold medals at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin last year, was awarded the Young Sports Personality award.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was also presented to Denis McGurk for his work in alleviating child poverty in the city.

The Dundee grandad has cleaned up over 1,000 pairs of football boots so they can be donated to budding players.

Dundee Sports Dinner raised thousands

Fiona Walker, chair of the Dundee Sports Dinner committee, said: “On behalf of the Dundee Sports Dinner Committee, I want to extend our thanks to everyone who attended and generous supported this year’s event.

“Thanks to your participation, we raised an outstanding £31,000 in support of grassroots sports and initiatives that harness the power of sport to drive social change in our community.”

Roy O’Kane, secretary of the Dundee Sports Dinner, added: “We would also like to take a moment to thank our incredible sponsors, whose support helped make this event possible.

“Their generosity and commitment to our purpose has been incredible. The funds will make a real difference to the grassroots sporting landscape.”