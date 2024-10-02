Dundee Sports Dinner raises £31k for city clubs as local heroes recognised

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Sports Dinner raises £31k for city clubs as local heroes recognised

The annual event has been running for more than three decades.

By Laura Devlin
Denis McGurk being honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Image: Dundee Sports Dinner.
Denis McGurk being honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Image: Dundee Sports Dinner.

A Team GB hockey star and a Special Olympics gold medallist were among the athletes recognised at the Dundee Sports Dinner which raised more than £30,000 for local clubs.

The annual event has been running for more than three decades and helps raise funds for local sports clubs to provide kit, equipment, training facilities and transport.

The 2024 edition, which was sponsored by The Courier, was held at the Invercarse Hotel in September.

Among the celebrity guests were former Celtic and Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill, sports journalist Graham Spiers, and comedian Des Clarke.

Journalist Graham Spiers speaking at the event. Image: Dundee Sports Dinner.

Recognising local talent

The event also recognises the achievements of local sporting talent, including hockey star Charlotte Watson – who recently represented Team GB at the Paris Olympic.

The 26-year-old also has more 60 international caps for Scotland. She was awarded the International Sports Personality award.

Charlotte Watson accepting the International Sports Personality award. Image: Dundee Sports Dinner.

Taylor Mackenzie, who won two gold medals at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin last year, was awarded the Young Sports Personality award.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was also presented to Denis McGurk for his work in alleviating child poverty in the city.

The Dundee grandad has cleaned up over 1,000 pairs of football boots so they can be donated to budding players.

Taylor Mackenzie is a rising star. Image: Dundee Sports Dinner.

Dundee Sports Dinner raised thousands

Fiona Walker, chair of the Dundee Sports Dinner committee, said: “On behalf of the Dundee Sports Dinner Committee, I want to extend our thanks to everyone who attended and generous supported this year’s event.

“Thanks to your participation, we raised an outstanding £31,000 in support of grassroots sports and initiatives that harness the power of sport to drive social change in our community.”

The event in full swing. Image: Dundee Sports Dinner.

Roy O’Kane, secretary of the Dundee Sports Dinner, added: “We would also like to take a moment to thank our incredible sponsors, whose support helped make this event possible.

“Their generosity and commitment to our purpose has been incredible. The funds will make a real difference to the grassroots sporting landscape.”

Conversation