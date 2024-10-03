Family business which has operated in Angus for 60 years acquired

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Family business which has operated in Angus for 60 years acquired

New owners will now run the manufacturing firm in Forfar.

By Alex Banks
Superfine Manufacturing is headquartered on Orchardbank Industrial Estate. Image: Milbank Group
Superfine Manufacturing is headquartered on Orchardbank Industrial Estate. Image: Milbank Group

A family run manufacturing business which has been operating from Angus for 61 years has a new owner.

Superfine Manufacturing in Forfar, which was established in 1963, sells specialised cleaning products used for a variety of applications, from railway lines to boats.

Essex family-run firm Milbank Group has completed the acquisition of the Glamis Road company. No figure has been disclosed for the deal.

Its portfolio consists of “diverse and unique” companies, many of which it says are leaders in their markets.

Superfine Manufacturing acquisition

The sale means Julie Milne will take on the role of managing director..

She is looking forward to getting started and said there is a “strong foundation already in place”.

Ms Milne said: “I am honoured to take on the role of managing director following the recent acquisition.

“I am excited to lead Superfine into its next chapter of growth and success.

“With a strong foundation already in place, my focus will be on building upon the great work that has been done, fostering innovation and sustainability.

“And ensuring we continue to deliver exceptional products for our customers.

“I look forward to working closely with the Milbank Group team to achieve our shared vision and drive long-term success for the business.”

Superfine cleaning range

Milbank Group views its acquisitions as “long term” and “patient” investments as well as being committed to “responsible investing practices”.

The firm is also focused on “upholding the highest standards of integrity and accountability”.

Milibank Group said Superfine has a large portfolio of formulations and products suitable for a wide range of industries.

Its commercial, retail and domestic products range from automotive care to cleaning solutions as well as animal grooming.

In addition to its extensive product portfolio, the company specialises in tailoring solutions to meet its customers’ specific needs.

In Superfine’s latest accounts, it showed its assets were worth £7.3 million on December 31 2023.

More from Business

The Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort and Spa in St Andrews.
The Old Course Hotel: Luxury Fife hotel makes loss of more than £1m
Steven Mitchell, founder of The Buffalo Farm, Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson
The Buffalo Farm: People who paid thousands into Fife firm's crowdfunding won't receive penny…
JTC Furniture Group headquarters in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Dundee manufacturer JTC records best profits in a decade
Kenny Mitchell, owner of The Scullery in Broughty Ferry.
Broughty Ferry's The Scullery celebrates five years despite difficult trading in 2024
Businessman Simon Howie inside part of the turbine tower.
Simon Howie says £3m renewables investment will help protect customers from meat price hikes
Lock Shop in Strathmore Avenue, Dundee. Image: Google Maps
New owners for 40-year-old Dundee locksmith business
Thomas Haywood with one of his shots of Dunfermline Abbey. Image: FSB
Fife businessman flying high with drone company
Sarah Jardine at Epipole in Rosyth, demonstrating the epiCam portable Retina Scanner. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fife firm's vision to eradicate preventable blindness
Steve James, chairman of Broughty Ferry Traders' Association. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Businessman's mission to make Broughty Ferry a 'go-to destination'
The 19th Hole in Earlsferry.
East Neuk of Fife pub went bust owing £300,000 tax after miscalculating own accounts
4

Conversation