Family business which has operated in Angus for 60 years acquired

A family run manufacturing business which has been operating from Angus for 61 years has a new owner.

Superfine Manufacturing in Forfar, which was established in 1963, sells specialised cleaning products used for a variety of applications, from railway lines to boats.

Essex family-run firm Milbank Group has completed the acquisition of the Glamis Road company. No figure has been disclosed for the deal.

Its portfolio consists of “diverse and unique” companies, many of which it says are leaders in their markets.

Superfine Manufacturing acquisition

The sale means Julie Milne will take on the role of managing director..

She is looking forward to getting started and said there is a “strong foundation already in place”.

Ms Milne said: “I am honoured to take on the role of managing director following the recent acquisition.

“I am excited to lead Superfine into its next chapter of growth and success.

“With a strong foundation already in place, my focus will be on building upon the great work that has been done, fostering innovation and sustainability.

“And ensuring we continue to deliver exceptional products for our customers.

“I look forward to working closely with the Milbank Group team to achieve our shared vision and drive long-term success for the business.”

Superfine cleaning range

Milbank Group views its acquisitions as “long term” and “patient” investments as well as being committed to “responsible investing practices”.

The firm is also focused on “upholding the highest standards of integrity and accountability”.

Milibank Group said Superfine has a large portfolio of formulations and products suitable for a wide range of industries.

Its commercial, retail and domestic products range from automotive care to cleaning solutions as well as animal grooming.

In addition to its extensive product portfolio, the company specialises in tailoring solutions to meet its customers’ specific needs.

In Superfine’s latest accounts, it showed its assets were worth £7.3 million on December 31 2023.