Fife firms team-up for whisky cocktail which should be taken with a pinch of salt

A husband-and-wife inspired by a walk along the historic St Monans salt-pans have teamed up with fellow-Fifers Eden Mill to create a unique whisky product.

The Guardbridge distillery has joined with East Neuk Salt Company for the launch of their limited-edition salt-smoked cocktail syrup.

East Neuk Salt Co was founded by Darren and Mhairi Peattie two centuries after the once-thriving industry dried up in Fife.

They have sights set on becoming Scotland’s largest manufacturer of sea-salt after opening in 2021.

And Eden Mill established in 2012 on the banks of the Eden Estuary, becoming the first distillery to make spirits in north east Fife for almost 150 years.

Now, the two companies have come together to create their new drink-enhancer, Smoked Salt.

East Neuk Salt Co and Eden Mill

Sea-salt harvested in St Monans is then smoked in cask staves (or pieces of barrel) used previously in the production of Eden Mill’s single malt.

East Neuk Salt Company’s founder, Darren Peattie, said: “It’s fantastic to collaborate with a local Fife business like Eden Mill.

“Combining their innovative spirit expertise with our unique smoked salt sugar blend, this partnership brings an exciting new dimension to the premium cocktail market, and we can’t wait to see how mixologists and consumers respond.”

Eden Mill continuing expansion

Eden Mill has also seen rapid growth since coming to be in 2012.

They now have stores in St Andrews and Edinburgh and recently had a pop-up experience at the Old Course Hotel.

And a development to open a visitor centre at its site in Guardbridge is well underway, with an opening date of spring 2025 expected.

Hannah Ingram, head of marketing at Eden Mill, added: “Fife is our home and an integral part of our brand.

“It has such a rich larder and we want to celebrate this whenever we can — from sea salt to barley and botanicals.

“Our team was inspired by what East Neuk Salt Co are doing and we jumped at the chance to partner with them.

“The syrup is simply delicious, perfect in an Old Fashioned.

“With a palate pleasing combination of sweet, salt and smoke it immediately whisks you away to a beach barbecue on Fife’s stunning coastline.”