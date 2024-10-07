Fife firms team-up for whisky cocktail which should be taken with a pinch of salt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife firms team-up for whisky cocktail which should be taken with a pinch of salt

Eden Mill have collaborated with East Neuk Salt Co for a new cocktail syrup

By Paul Malik
Eden Mill's Smoked Salt, which uses East Neuk Salt Co. salt. Image: Eden Mill
Eden Mill's Smoked Salt, which uses East Neuk Salt Co. salt. Image: Eden Mill

A husband-and-wife inspired by a walk along the historic St Monans salt-pans have teamed up with fellow-Fifers Eden Mill to create a unique whisky product.

The Guardbridge distillery has joined with East Neuk Salt Company for the launch of their limited-edition salt-smoked cocktail syrup.

East Neuk Salt Co was founded by Darren and Mhairi Peattie two centuries after the once-thriving industry dried up in Fife.

They have sights set on becoming Scotland’s largest manufacturer of sea-salt after opening in 2021.

And Eden Mill established in 2012 on the banks of the Eden Estuary, becoming the first distillery to make spirits in north east Fife for almost 150 years.

Now, the two companies have come together to create their new drink-enhancer, Smoked Salt.

East Neuk Salt Co and Eden Mill

Sea-salt harvested in St Monans is then smoked in cask staves (or pieces of barrel) used previously in the production of Eden Mill’s single malt.

East Neuk Salt Company’s founder, Darren Peattie, said: “It’s fantastic to collaborate with a local Fife business like Eden Mill.

 Darren and Mhairi Peattie outside the East Neuk Salt Co in St Monans. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

“Combining their innovative spirit expertise with our unique smoked salt sugar blend, this partnership brings an exciting new dimension to the premium cocktail market, and we can’t wait to see how mixologists and consumers respond.”

Eden Mill continuing expansion

Eden Mill has also seen rapid growth since coming to be in 2012.

They now have stores in St Andrews and Edinburgh and recently had a pop-up experience at the Old Course Hotel.

And a development to open a visitor centre at its site in Guardbridge is well underway, with an opening date of spring 2025 expected.

Artist impressions of Eden Mill’s new distillery in St Andrews Image: Eden Mill.

Hannah Ingram, head of marketing at Eden Mill, added: “Fife is our home and an integral part of our brand.

“It has such a rich larder and we want to celebrate this whenever we can — from sea salt to barley and botanicals.

“Our team was inspired by what East Neuk Salt Co are doing and we jumped at the chance to partner with them.

“The syrup is simply delicious, perfect in an Old Fashioned.

“With a palate pleasing combination of sweet, salt and smoke it immediately whisks you away to a beach barbecue on Fife’s stunning coastline.”

Conversation