Praise for Port of Dundee workers as £1.8bn Fife wind farm starts generating power

Turbines put together at Port of Dundee and shipped to the NnG off-shore wind farm are generating usable power for the first time.

Neart na Gaoithe (NnG), which translates from Gaelic as “strength of the wind”, sits 15km off the Fife coast and is visible for many in Courier Country on clear days.

The first power has been pumped into the national grid, described as a massive milestone for the project.

Enormous turbine towers have become a prominent feature of the Dundee skyline of late, in part due to delays in removing the parts from the port to sea.

But NnG bosses confirmed the remaining pieces should be shipped from the busy quayside to the wind farm within the next six weeks.

Praise for Port of Dundee

And NnG project lead Matthias Haag was full of praise for the city’s port, highlighting the speed at which they were able to refurbish and fit the site for the turbine construction.

He said: “A vessel is due to arrive in Dundee in the next four to six weeks, to take the remaining parts.

“We have had a very good experience with the port.

“They were ahead of time with the refurbishment and when needed have been very flexible (for our needs).

“The work carried out has been very good.

“This is great for the project and is a positive step in achieving the country’s net zero targets.

“We have worked closely with the local communities and we thank them for their patience as we’ve progressed towards this milestone.

“This is the beginning of a new chapter in the life story of NnG as we work to completion.”

NnG completion expected next year

No exact date was given to when the £1.8 billion NnG project will be fully completed, but it is understood development will stretch in to the early part of 2025.

The 105km2 site is expected to be fully commissioned and operational by the summer.

The wind farm will consist of 54 wind turbines when completed, with the ability to generate up to 450 MW of electricity — enough to power around 375,000 homes.

NnG, which is owned by EDF Renewables UK and ESB, has the potential to offset more than 400,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions each year.

The Courier reported in March delays in the construction phase of the wind farm meant the specialist vessel used to transport the towers, blades and nacelles moved to another job.