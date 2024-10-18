Praise for Port of Dundee workers as £1.8bn Fife wind farm starts generating power

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Praise for Port of Dundee workers as £1.8bn Fife wind farm starts generating power

The remaining turbines are to be moved to NnG wind farm before the end of the year.

By Paul Malik
Turbine activity at the Port of Dundee. Port of Dundee. Image: Forth Ports/Peter Devlin
Turbine activity at the Port of Dundee. Port of Dundee. Image: Forth Ports/Peter Devlin

Turbines put together at Port of Dundee and shipped to the NnG off-shore wind farm are generating usable power for the first time.

Neart na Gaoithe (NnG), which translates from Gaelic as “strength of the wind”, sits 15km off the Fife coast and is visible for many in Courier Country on clear days.

The first power has been pumped into the national grid, described as a massive milestone for the project.

Enormous turbine towers have become a prominent feature of the Dundee skyline of late, in part due to delays in removing the parts from the port to sea.

But NnG bosses confirmed the remaining pieces should be shipped from the busy quayside to the wind farm within the next six weeks.

Praise for Port of Dundee

And NnG project lead Matthias Haag was full of praise for the city’s port, highlighting the speed at which they were able to refurbish and fit the site for the turbine construction.

He said: “A vessel is due to arrive in Dundee in the next four to six weeks, to take the remaining parts.

“We have had a very good experience with the port.

“They were ahead of time with the refurbishment and when needed have been very flexible (for our needs).

“The work carried out has been very good.

“This is great for the project and is a positive step in achieving the country’s net zero targets.

“We have worked closely with the local communities and we thank them for their patience as we’ve progressed towards this milestone.

“This is the beginning of a new chapter in the life story of NnG as we work to completion.”

NnG completion expected next year

No exact date was given to when the £1.8 billion NnG project will be fully completed, but it is understood development will stretch in to the early part of 2025.

The 105km2 site is expected to be fully commissioned and operational by the summer.

The wind farm will consist of 54 wind turbines when completed, with the ability to generate up to 450 MW of electricity — enough to power around 375,000 homes.

NnG, which is owned by EDF Renewables UK and ESB, has the potential to offset more than 400,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions each year.

The Courier reported in March delays in the construction phase of the wind farm meant the specialist vessel used to transport the towers, blades and nacelles moved to another job.

