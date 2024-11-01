Dundee turbine repair firm’s contract win secures 88 city jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee turbine repair firm’s contract win secures 88 city jobs

The company's chief executive warns being in business is "hardest it has ever been".

By Paul Malik
ATL Turbine Services chief executive Dale Harris. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
ATL Turbine Services chief executive Dale Harris.

The boss of Dundee’s ATL Turbine Services is celebrating the renewal of a “high value” contract securing almost 90 jobs, but warns the cost of doing business has never been higher.

ATL refurbishes aero and light industrial turbine parts, giving them the same integrity and durability as new components.

They have announced a three-year renewal to a contract with billion-euro Swiss mechanical firm Sulzer.

Chief executive Dale Harris said the extension will help to secure the 88 jobs at their Baldovie site “well into the future”.

The “high-value, multi-year” arrangement comes on the back of an eight-year relationship between ATL and Sulzer.

“The confirmation of this contract is really good for us. Having a renewal like this, and we have worked with Sulzer for around eight years now, is testament to the service they get.

“That’s down to the team here and the service we provide.

“Having this contract secures helps with predictability going forward. We employ 88 staff at the moment. And this gives us a really good basis and secures these going forward.”

‘Hardest it has ever been’

But Dale warned businesses were facing their toughest time in an age, not helped by this week’s budget.

National Insurance employer contributions are to be increased, which ATL calculates will cost the firm an additional £87,000 annually.

“At the moment, being a business is about the hardest it has ever been. We have dealt with the difficulties of the pandemic, the difficulties of Brexit, the difficulties of the cost-of-living crisis.

“And it is the legacy of all these things which companies like ours are having to deal with.

ATL Turbine Services chief executive Dale Harris with the companys new furnace
ATL Turbine Services chief executive Dale Harris. Image: DC Thomson

“It is a challenge. And we worked out today the hike in employer contributions to National Insurance are going to cost us an additional £87,000 a year, on top of what we pay.

“When you look at the extra revenue needed to generate, to cover that cost, it is huge.

“So it is really challenging to go out and get another £300,000-plus in revenue just to cover that cost. And that will have to be done every year.

“Energy costs also continue to be at a really high level, and are a real concern too. So there is not a lot of respite for businesses at the moment.”

“Where we see business at the moment is last year, we were up on revenue and gross level, but down on EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization).

“The fundamentals of the business are good. But it is mostly the costs which are impacting this.

“And it is getting harder and harder to make a profit.

“Ultimately that’s what you pay staff with, and use to reinvest into the company. It is a really tough business environment currently.”

