Blairgowrie firm seeks to become majority owner of controversial billion-pound water giant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

Blairgowrie firm seeks to become majority owner of controversial billion-pound water giant

Castle Water is considering a move to become majority shareholder of the billion pound London water provider, The Courier understands.

By Paul Malik
Castle Water chief executive John Reynolds. Image Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson
Castle Water chief executive John Reynolds. Image Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson

Blairgowrie company Castle Water could become responsible for supplying more than 16 million homes in and around London as it seeks to become the majority shareholder for Thames Water.

The Courier understands the Perthshire firm is eyeing a bid to take control of the embattled English company, which had revenues of more than £2.5 billion last year.

Thames Water has come under a barrage of criticism over repeated sewage pollution incidents.

Major Perthshire employer Castle Water already facilitates non-household customers for Thames Water, after buying the portfolio in 2017.

Castle Water Thames Water rumour

A source at Castle Water said they had a strong record in customer care management across the UK, including with non-household consumers currently with Thames Water.

The company has finance readily available for any purchase, and is currently England’s largest independent water supplier.

Castle Water has already acquired and integrated the customer books of four wholesalers — Thames, South East, Portsmouth and Affinity.

This, they said, puts them in an ideal place to be considered for the majority share purchase.

As reported in the Financial Times, Castle Water recently signed a non-disclosure agreement to potentially provide new equity funding for Thames Water, allowing the company to conduct due diligence on the utility’s private financial information.

The beleaguered English firm recently secured a £3bn loan aimed at averting a complete company collapse which could see it renationalised by the UK Government.

Water provision is privatised in England and Wales and has been since 1989.

Chief executive John Reynolds would not be drawn on the potential purchase when approached by The Courier.

‘Strong results’ for Castle Water

Castle Water reported revenues of more than £434 million in its latest accounts.

Despite this, the company recorded a pre-tax loss of £2.1m to the end of March 2024.

Mr Reynolds said Castle Water had enjoyed a “strong” year.

He highlighted a growth in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).

This had risen by 43% on the year before, to £15.1m compared to £10.6m in 2023.

“We have had a strong performance in all areas and we are in a very good position heading into 2025,” Mr Reynolds told The Courier.

In his report, he added: “Financially, we have seen robust growth in gross profit as our strong business development performance continues through our commitment to targeted profitable customer acquisition and retention.

“Adjusted EBITDA growth of over 40%, alongside strong cash generation in the year, stems from our continued investment in operational improvements and our functional cohesion.

“Our success is not measured simply by financial gains but by the strides we have made in market performance standards.”

Staff praised

Castle Water employs more than 440 people and is headquartered on Boat Brae in Blairgowrie.

He continued: “This achievement is underpinned by the work of our directly employed metering field team, whose initiative and expertise contributes greatly to the accuracy and reliability of our billing.

“Our commitment to sustainability and corporate responsibility remains a cornerstone of our strategy.

“As we look to the future, we are enthusiastic about the opportunities that lie ahead.

“Our investment in technology and customer service platforms will further boost our delivery of outstanding service to our customers.

John Reynolds praised the work of Castle Water staff. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“With a focus on pioneering development coupled with sustainable growth, we are well-prepared to navigate the challenges and opportunities of the coming years.

“Thank you to our dedicated staff, loyal customers, and all our stakeholders for your continued support.

“Your trust and partnership propel us forward, and together, we are setting new standards for excellence in the water retail industry.”

More from Business

Roxanne Kerr, CEO of Perth-based Trauma Healing Together, and founder of The Atholl Approach. Image: Michael Alexander
Adult ADHD diagnosis left Fife's Roxanne perfectly placed to help others cope
Ryan McKay and Emma Gray, joint managing partners of Blackadders. Image: Blackadders
Dundee legal firm Blackadders has profits boost amid restructure with 40 jobs cut
Dr Jodie Fulton owner of Spa at the Steading. Image: Supplied.
Kinross company changing the face of Scotland's unregulated aesthetics industry
Professor Iain Gillespie, principal of Dundee University. Image: Supplied
EXCLUSIVE: Job losses 'inevitable' as Dundee University faces £30m black hole
9
Colin Ramsay of Ramsay World Travel. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee's Ramsay World Travel celebrates 40 years
One of the giant Nutella dispensers in operation. Image: DC Thomson/Supplied
Nutella deal for Fife firm will see giant dispensers sold across UK
Dea McGill
Inside story of how Dundee Waterfront darling Brassica and restaurant owner's £20k swindle unravelled
7
Stephen Thompson inside an Eddy's Food Station outlet. Image: Stewart Attwood
Stephen Thompson: Inside business failure that led to bankruptcy for ex-Dundee United chief
Paul Smith, director of Apex Acoustics, at his premises in Dundee. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DC Thomson
Dundee sound engineer on 30 years as Apex Acoustics boss
Michael Murrie, Green Thumb. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee entrepreneur on how varied career path led to boss of lawn care franchise

Conversation