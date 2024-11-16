Perth bus tycoon Sir Brian Souter loses millions on investments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth bus tycoon Sir Brian Souter loses millions on investments

New accounts from Souter Investments Limited give an insight into the Perth-born entrepreneur's fortune.

By Rob McLaren
Sir Brian Souter, Stagecoach co-founder.
Stagecoach co-founder Sir Brian Souter lost more than £14 million on his investments last year.

The Perth-born entrepreneur holds the vast majority of his wealth within investment vehicle Souter Investments Limited.

Newly filed accounts, for the year ending March 31, show a pre-tax loss of £14.3m.

The fund’s largest investment used to be shares in Stagecoach. However, in June 2022 Stagecoach delisted from the stock market after being acquired by DWS Infrastructure in a £595m deal.

Sir Brian’s investment company held 80 million shares, which were acquired for £1.05 each.

The fund has made several investments since receiving this cash injection.

Sir Brian Souter’s investments

During the financial year to March 31, the fund sold more of its shareholdings from companies listed on stock exchanges.

The value of listed investments fell from £64.3m in 2023 to just £598,000 last year.

Meanwhile the value of unlisted investments rose from £331m to £340.6m.

Souter Investments Limited’s net assets, including cash in the bank, stood at £387.8m at the year end. This is down from more than £400m in 2023.

The fund holds stakes in more than 30 businesses across sectors ranging from financial services, to healthcare, industrial, telecoms and transport.

Stagecoach co-founder Sir Brian Souter.

In May last year it became one of the investors who bought Johnson Matthey’s diagnostic services business Tracerco.

That same month it partnered with Buckthorn Partners to invest into Cardo Group which provides repairs, maintenance and retrofit works for local authorities and housing associations.

In November, it agreed terms to acquire Premier Hytemp, a global provider of turnkey metals and precision engineering solutions for the energy industry.

It also backed MML Infrastructure in its investment in modular building company Premier Modular.

In February it completed the sale of software company Kura, which tracks bus journeys.

‘Looking to future with confidence’

Last year’s pre-tax loss of £14.3m, followed a loss of £15.4m in 2023.

In 2022 the firm’s investments rose in value by more than £70m.

In his strategic report with the accounts, managing director Calum Cusiter said: “The group’s increased net cash position reflects proceeds from significant investment sales after deducting new investments made, loans to related parties and operating losses.

“The loss in the year principally reflects operating and unrealised losses netted off against realised fair value gains.

“Net assets remain broadly consistent with the prior year.

“The directors will continue to monitor the performance of its portfolio and seek to identify new opportunities which meet the group’s investment criteria.

“The directors look forward to the future with confidence.”

In 2020 Sir Brian donated a third of his shareholding in Souter Investments to the Trust. This stake was valued at around £108m at the time.

Conversation