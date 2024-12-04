Inside new BT office building for 1,000 Dundee staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inside new BT office building for 1,000 Dundee staff

All staff will be moving into the new West Marketgait premises next week after a multi-million-pound investment.

By Rob McLaren
The Courier has been given a look inside the major city centre development for BT. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The Courier has been given a look inside the major city centre development for BT. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Major Dundee employer BT will have its entire city workforce operating from its new office building next week.

The West Marketgait premises, constructed at the rear of the former Groucho’s record shop, has been purpose-built for the telecoms firm’s 1,000 Dundee workers.

Construction started more than two years ago on the brownfield site, which had been vacant for decades.

Along with the offices opposite V&A Dundee, it is the most significant investment in city offices for years.

Around two-thirds of the Dundee BT workforce moved from its previous offices in Ward Road at the end of September.

The remaining staff have been working from temporary offices provided by Dundee City Council while work on the building continued.

Another 300 staff, carrying out a variety of customer service functions, will move into the new building on Monday.

What’s in the new BT Dundee office?

BT has committed to a 17.5 year lease on the 85,000 sq ft premises.

Its staff will occupy the first three levels of the building with the fourth level vacant and available for rent.

Features include communal kitchen areas in the middle of each floor, extensive hot desking areas for workers and several sizes of meeting rooms.

On the ground level there is extensive storage for bikes and showers as well as a large reception area. There is also a multi-faith room and a large cafeteria area.

The building already houses hundreds of workers, with more to follow next week. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson
There is space for dozens of bikes on the ground floor. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson

The glass-fronted offices have views of Discovery, the V&A and the River Tay.

Phil Hobbins, workplace and projects director for BT, said the intention was to create a fresh, modern environment.

He said: “Dundee has been an important city for us for many years.

Phil Hobbins, workplace and projects director for BT. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson

“We employ around 1,000 people and we want to have our colleagues working from a building of this stature.

“The building is new, fresh and signals our commitment to Dundee.

“The fit out started in earnest in April and has been a 30-week programme.”

Retail shop part of the plans

The building was erected by Ogilvy Construction. The fit out, which started in April, was by Graham Construction.

There is a retail space on the corner of Perth Road and West Marketgait which is available to rent.

The canteen area on the ground floor of the BT Dundee building. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson
BT employs around 1,000 staff in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson

An office area on the ground floor, currently being used by Graham Construction, will also be rented to a local company.

Mr Hobbins adds: “It’s state-of-the-art facilities that our colleagues deserve.

“There’s definitely been a wow factor and excitement from staff.

“We’re delighted with the results.”

