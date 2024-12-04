Inside new BT office building for 1,000 Dundee staff

Major Dundee employer BT will have its entire city workforce operating from its new office building next week.

The West Marketgait premises, constructed at the rear of the former Groucho’s record shop, has been purpose-built for the telecoms firm’s 1,000 Dundee workers.

Construction started more than two years ago on the brownfield site, which had been vacant for decades.

Along with the offices opposite V&A Dundee, it is the most significant investment in city offices for years.

Around two-thirds of the Dundee BT workforce moved from its previous offices in Ward Road at the end of September.

The remaining staff have been working from temporary offices provided by Dundee City Council while work on the building continued.

Another 300 staff, carrying out a variety of customer service functions, will move into the new building on Monday.

What’s in the new BT Dundee office?

BT has committed to a 17.5 year lease on the 85,000 sq ft premises.

Its staff will occupy the first three levels of the building with the fourth level vacant and available for rent.

Features include communal kitchen areas in the middle of each floor, extensive hot desking areas for workers and several sizes of meeting rooms.

On the ground level there is extensive storage for bikes and showers as well as a large reception area. There is also a multi-faith room and a large cafeteria area.

The glass-fronted offices have views of Discovery, the V&A and the River Tay.

Phil Hobbins, workplace and projects director for BT, said the intention was to create a fresh, modern environment.

He said: “Dundee has been an important city for us for many years.

“We employ around 1,000 people and we want to have our colleagues working from a building of this stature.

“The building is new, fresh and signals our commitment to Dundee.

“The fit out started in earnest in April and has been a 30-week programme.”

Retail shop part of the plans

The building was erected by Ogilvy Construction. The fit out, which started in April, was by Graham Construction.

There is a retail space on the corner of Perth Road and West Marketgait which is available to rent.

An office area on the ground floor, currently being used by Graham Construction, will also be rented to a local company.

Mr Hobbins adds: “It’s state-of-the-art facilities that our colleagues deserve.

“There’s definitely been a wow factor and excitement from staff.

“We’re delighted with the results.”