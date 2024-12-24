Dundee fitness coach offering £5,000 to best performer in new programme

A Dundee gym is looking for people to join their “transformational” new year fitness programme with the best performer winning £5,000.

Kameni Fitness was set-up in 2019 by Frank Kameni, a former youth footballer who left his life in Cameroon before injury curtailed his time at Celtic.

Not to be kept down by setback, he studied for his masters degree in strength and conditioning before opening his gym.

It now has a “fitness community” of more than 270 members, with Frank priding himself on knowing each of them by name.

And he wants to give something back to his ever-expanding membership base, with a 12-week programme.

He said: “We feel this is something that hasn’t really been done before in Dundee in terms of the price we are offering this at, and the lives we are looking to change.

“It is called the lifestyle change programme, which will last for 12 weeks.

“We will be training men and women of all fitness levels, and help improve their lifestyle, create better positive habits and build confidence around the gym.”

And for Frank, the draw isn’t just about the cash prize.

He points out the benefits of being in a positive gym environment, adding if you surround yourself with likeminded people, staying motivated becomes much easier.

“The people signing up for this will also become part of our fitness community,” he said.

“When you are around any sort of fitness related programme, you surround yourself with likeminded individuals.

“There is a great shared sense of motivation, which then leads to consistency and discipline.

“And at the end of the programme, we will select three pairs of people who have done extremely well.

“There will then be cash prizes, with the first winner getting £5,000 cash, second winner £3,000 and third £2,000. And our aim is to reach out to as many people in Dundee as we can.

The community fostered in his gym is the most important motivator for Frank, as a business owner.

He adds: “I’m originally from Cameroon, I moved to Glasgow before coming to Dundee in 2014. I got my masters in strength and conditioning and I am all fitness.

“Kameni Fitness is a private gym with around 270 members.

“The good thing about private gyms, is you can really build your community.

“I know all 270 of my members by name. They all look forward to coming to the gym and our positive relationships with our members helps make consistency and retention easy.

“When people go to a gym where they feel comfortable, then they are much likely to keep coming back.”

There will be an open night at the gym on December 27 from 6pm to 9pm.