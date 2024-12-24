Dundee fitness coach offering £5,000 to best performer in new programme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Dundee fitness coach offering £5,000 to best performer in new programme

Kameni Fitness in Downfield has gone from strength to strength and now has 270 members.

By Paul Malik
Kameni Fitness owner Frank Kameni. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Kameni Fitness owner Frank Kameni. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A Dundee gym is looking for people to join their “transformational” new year fitness programme with the best performer winning £5,000.

Kameni Fitness was set-up in 2019 by Frank Kameni, a former youth footballer who left his life in Cameroon before injury curtailed his time at Celtic.

Not to be kept down by setback, he studied for his masters degree in strength and conditioning before opening his gym.

It now has a “fitness community” of more than 270 members, with Frank priding himself on knowing each of them by name.

And he wants to give something back to his ever-expanding membership base, with a 12-week programme.

He said: “We feel this is something that hasn’t really been done before in Dundee in terms of the price we are offering this at, and the lives we are looking to change.

“It is called the lifestyle change programme, which will last for 12 weeks.

“We will be training men and women of all fitness levels, and help improve their lifestyle, create better positive habits and build confidence around the gym.”

Kameni Fitness new year programme

And for Frank, the draw isn’t just about the cash prize.

He points out the benefits of being in a positive gym environment, adding if you surround yourself with likeminded people, staying motivated becomes much easier.

“The people signing up for this will also become part of our fitness community,” he said.

“When you are around any sort of fitness related programme, you surround yourself with likeminded individuals.

“There is a great shared sense of motivation, which then leads to consistency and discipline.

“And at the end of the programme, we will select three pairs of people who have done extremely well.

“There will then be cash prizes, with the first winner getting £5,000 cash, second winner £3,000 and third £2,000. And our aim is to reach out to as many people in Dundee as we can.

Kameni Fitness community go through their paces during a plank challenge.  Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The community fostered in his gym is the most important motivator for Frank, as a business owner.

He adds: “I’m originally from Cameroon, I moved to Glasgow before coming to Dundee in 2014. I got my masters in strength and conditioning and I am all fitness.

Kameni Fitness is a private gym with around 270 members.

“The good thing about private gyms, is you can really build your community.

“I know all 270 of my members by name. They all look forward to coming to the gym and our positive relationships with our members helps make consistency and retention easy.

“When people go to a gym where they feel comfortable, then they are much likely to keep coming back.”

There will be an open night at the gym on December 27 from 6pm to 9pm.

