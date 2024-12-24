Angus Planning Ahead: Former Montrose hotel Airbnb and Carnoustie golf course halfway house upgrade approved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus Planning Ahead: Former Montrose hotel Airbnb and Carnoustie golf course halfway house upgrade approved

Welcome the weekly round-of planning applications and approvals in Angus.

By Graham Brown
The Rook's Nest halfway house beside the 10th green on the Championship course at Carnoustie. Image: Carnoustie Golf Links
The Rook's Nest halfway house beside the 10th green on the Championship course at Carnoustie. Image: Carnoustie Golf Links

A popular Montrose Airbnb in a former seafront hotel has won permission to continue operating.

The Marine House holiday home has operated successfully for several years.

But under new short-term let legislation its owner Ewan Fraser had to apply for change of use permission for the two-bedroom attic flat.

Several neighbours in the C-listed building on Bents Road lodged objections.

Marine House in Montrose was previously a hotel. Image: Google

They claimed the use of the flat as a holiday let could “lead to tension” between residents and visitors.

Angus development standards councillors unanimously approved the application.

Montrose councillor Bill Duff said: “This has main door flats and three separate closes.

“In all the times I’ve been in it, I’ve never met anyone in any of the closes.”

Carnoustie Rook’s Nest halfway house upgrade

Carnoustie Golf Links has secured permission to upgrade its halfway house on the famous Championship course.

The refreshment cabin sits beside the 10th green of The Open venue.

It has been visited by some of the sport’s biggest names and visitors from around the world.

Changes will include new double patio doors and the refurbishment of existing catering and toilet facilities.

A separate application for an external advertising sign for what is known as the Rook’s Nest has also been approved.

Brechin self storage site

Stracathro Estates has secured permission for a self-storage site close to the Dundee to Aberdeen dual carriageway at Brechin.

The East Mains of Keithock site has been used as a timber yard since 2019.

Under the new proposal, old buildings would be used to accommodate secure storage containers of different sizes.

There would also be three external storage areas, with security fencing.

Brechin self storage site.
The Brechin site would have internal and external self-storage. Image: Stracathro Estates

The applicants say it will allow them to provide more than 100 storage units to fill a gap in the market in north Angus.

There were no objections to the applications.

Approval was granted under delegated powers, with conditions relating to landscaping and noise management.

And it includes an archaeological scheme to protect the nearby Keithock Roman camp designated monument.

Montrose maisonette holiday home beside Domino’s

Delegated approval has been granted for a Montrose maisonette to be turned into a short-term let.

TPC Property Rentals submitted the proposal for the four-bedroom, first and second floor flat at 16 Baltic Street.

It backs onto a car park beside the town’s Domino’s pizza outlet.

The applicant said there will be no hot tub, BBQ or balcony at the premises.

The firm is targeting a 65% occupancy rate at the flat. The minimum stay is two days and the owner lives five miles away.

There were no objections to the application.

The decision notice said: “The only attached neighbour is the ground floor flat at 14 Baltic Street, which has an independent access and a private rear garden.

“The two properties do not share any communal areas or facilities.

“The introduction of the short-term lets licensing arrangements will also provide further oversight of the management and operation of this type of accommodation.”

Arbroath solar farm decision delayed

A decision on an Arbroath solar farm and battery energy plant has been delayed into the new year.

The Denfield Farm scheme was due to be considered by planning councillors at their latest meeting.

Arbroath solar farm proposal
The solar farm would be on land just north of Arbroath. Image: Voigt Architects

Officials had given the 30-hectare development on the north west edge of the town a conditional approval recommendation.

It followed alterations to the scheme in response to local concerns.

However, consideration of the proposal was dropped from the meeting agenda at the request of the applicant.

New Montrose industrial units

Plans for seven new units on a Montrose industrial estate have been approved.

Fraser Commercial Group Ltd will build the development on a corner site at Brent Avenue.

The units will be contained within a steel portal building with a total footprint of around 385 sq m.

Montrose industrial units approved.
The Brent Avenue corner site at Forties Road Industrial estate in Montrose. Image: Google

Parking will be provided in front of the units.

They will be available for general industrial use.

Officials said: “The proposal would provide new industrial units within an existing employment site with no unacceptable impacts.”

