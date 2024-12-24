Angus Planning Ahead: Former Montrose hotel Airbnb and Carnoustie golf course halfway house upgrade approved

A popular Montrose Airbnb in a former seafront hotel has won permission to continue operating.

The Marine House holiday home has operated successfully for several years.

But under new short-term let legislation its owner Ewan Fraser had to apply for change of use permission for the two-bedroom attic flat.

Several neighbours in the C-listed building on Bents Road lodged objections.

They claimed the use of the flat as a holiday let could “lead to tension” between residents and visitors.

Angus development standards councillors unanimously approved the application.

Montrose councillor Bill Duff said: “This has main door flats and three separate closes.

“In all the times I’ve been in it, I’ve never met anyone in any of the closes.”

Carnoustie Rook’s Nest halfway house upgrade

Carnoustie Golf Links has secured permission to upgrade its halfway house on the famous Championship course.

The refreshment cabin sits beside the 10th green of The Open venue.

It has been visited by some of the sport’s biggest names and visitors from around the world.

Changes will include new double patio doors and the refurbishment of existing catering and toilet facilities.

A separate application for an external advertising sign for what is known as the Rook’s Nest has also been approved.

Brechin self storage site

Stracathro Estates has secured permission for a self-storage site close to the Dundee to Aberdeen dual carriageway at Brechin.

The East Mains of Keithock site has been used as a timber yard since 2019.

Under the new proposal, old buildings would be used to accommodate secure storage containers of different sizes.

There would also be three external storage areas, with security fencing.

The applicants say it will allow them to provide more than 100 storage units to fill a gap in the market in north Angus.

There were no objections to the applications.

Approval was granted under delegated powers, with conditions relating to landscaping and noise management.

And it includes an archaeological scheme to protect the nearby Keithock Roman camp designated monument.

Montrose maisonette holiday home beside Domino’s

Delegated approval has been granted for a Montrose maisonette to be turned into a short-term let.

TPC Property Rentals submitted the proposal for the four-bedroom, first and second floor flat at 16 Baltic Street.

It backs onto a car park beside the town’s Domino’s pizza outlet.

The applicant said there will be no hot tub, BBQ or balcony at the premises.

The firm is targeting a 65% occupancy rate at the flat. The minimum stay is two days and the owner lives five miles away.

There were no objections to the application.

The decision notice said: “The only attached neighbour is the ground floor flat at 14 Baltic Street, which has an independent access and a private rear garden.

“The two properties do not share any communal areas or facilities.

“The introduction of the short-term lets licensing arrangements will also provide further oversight of the management and operation of this type of accommodation.”

Arbroath solar farm decision delayed

A decision on an Arbroath solar farm and battery energy plant has been delayed into the new year.

The Denfield Farm scheme was due to be considered by planning councillors at their latest meeting.

Officials had given the 30-hectare development on the north west edge of the town a conditional approval recommendation.

It followed alterations to the scheme in response to local concerns.

However, consideration of the proposal was dropped from the meeting agenda at the request of the applicant.

New Montrose industrial units

Plans for seven new units on a Montrose industrial estate have been approved.

Fraser Commercial Group Ltd will build the development on a corner site at Brent Avenue.

The units will be contained within a steel portal building with a total footprint of around 385 sq m.

Parking will be provided in front of the units.

They will be available for general industrial use.

Officials said: “The proposal would provide new industrial units within an existing employment site with no unacceptable impacts.”

