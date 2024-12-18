Neighbour objections fail to close Montrose Airbnb flat in former hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neighbour objections fail to close Montrose Airbnb flat in former hotel

Residents of Marine House near Montrose seafront rallied against the short-term let planning application.

By Graham Brown
Marine House in Montrose was previously a hotel. Image: Google
Marine House in Montrose was previously a hotel. Image: Google

A top-ranked Montrose Airbnb can stay as a short-term let after neighbours failed to shut it down.

Fellow residents in Marine House lodged a string of objections to a planning application for the two-bed attic flat in the former hotel.

The £68-a-night holiday home has been operating successfully for seven years.

In that time, owner Ewan Fraser has seen it become ‘guest favourite’ on booking platform Airbnb. It has racked up a 4.79 ranking from almost 200 reviews.

But under new short-term let rules, he had to seek change of use permission from Angus Council.

Mr Fraser’s application went before councillors on Tuesday.

And there were 11 objections from nine other residents in the Bents Road building.

Building was former Marine Hotel

The C-listed property was a hotel from the early 1900s. It enjoys spectacular views over Montrose golf course to the North Sea beyond.

It was later converted into flats.

Resident Craig Leonard said the Marine House deeds do not allow any business to be run from individual properties.

“As a community we hold ourselves to a high level of behaviour and expectations around the property,” his letter said.

“This community understanding will not be followed by short-term holiday occupancy and could lead to tension.

“Having multiple families turning up will not help in the upkeep and respect for this listed building.

“With such a shortage of property for first-time buyers in Angus, the property should be sold to allow a new family somewhere to live.”

Another resident, Frank Taylor said: “Much as Ewan Fraser is a highly-respected neighbour we cannot let our heart rule our head on this occasion.

“We must keep Marine House listed building as a residential property and not for short-term let.”

Approval recommendation for short-term let

However, Angus officials recommended the application for approval.

Councillors were told the deeds issue was not a planning consideration.

And planning officer Alan Hunter said the nature of the attic flat was unlikely to have a significant impact on neighbours.

Marine House Airbnb in Montrose.
The view from the Montrose holiday flat. Image: Airbnb

Montrose councillor Bill Duff said: “I know this building well.

“It’s a strange building because it has main door flats and three separate closes.

“This is one of those, and in all the times I’ve been in it, I’ve never met anyone in any of the closes.”

Fellow committee member Lloyd Melville added: “All we are dealing with is a change of use.

“There is also a licensing process to go through which acts as a secondary degree of control.”

Development standards committee councillors unanimously agreed to grant the application.

