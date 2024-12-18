Neighbour objections fail to close Montrose Airbnb flat in former hotel

A top-ranked Montrose Airbnb can stay as a short-term let after neighbours failed to shut it down.

Fellow residents in Marine House lodged a string of objections to a planning application for the two-bed attic flat in the former hotel.

The £68-a-night holiday home has been operating successfully for seven years.

In that time, owner Ewan Fraser has seen it become ‘guest favourite’ on booking platform Airbnb. It has racked up a 4.79 ranking from almost 200 reviews.

But under new short-term let rules, he had to seek change of use permission from Angus Council.

Mr Fraser’s application went before councillors on Tuesday.

And there were 11 objections from nine other residents in the Bents Road building.

Building was former Marine Hotel

The C-listed property was a hotel from the early 1900s. It enjoys spectacular views over Montrose golf course to the North Sea beyond.

It was later converted into flats.

Resident Craig Leonard said the Marine House deeds do not allow any business to be run from individual properties.

“As a community we hold ourselves to a high level of behaviour and expectations around the property,” his letter said.

“This community understanding will not be followed by short-term holiday occupancy and could lead to tension.

“Having multiple families turning up will not help in the upkeep and respect for this listed building.

“With such a shortage of property for first-time buyers in Angus, the property should be sold to allow a new family somewhere to live.”

Another resident, Frank Taylor said: “Much as Ewan Fraser is a highly-respected neighbour we cannot let our heart rule our head on this occasion.

“We must keep Marine House listed building as a residential property and not for short-term let.”

Approval recommendation for short-term let

However, Angus officials recommended the application for approval.

Councillors were told the deeds issue was not a planning consideration.

And planning officer Alan Hunter said the nature of the attic flat was unlikely to have a significant impact on neighbours.

Montrose councillor Bill Duff said: “I know this building well.

“It’s a strange building because it has main door flats and three separate closes.

“This is one of those, and in all the times I’ve been in it, I’ve never met anyone in any of the closes.”

Fellow committee member Lloyd Melville added: “All we are dealing with is a change of use.

“There is also a licensing process to go through which acts as a secondary degree of control.”

Development standards committee councillors unanimously agreed to grant the application.