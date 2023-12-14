Montrose coastal erosion: Storm Babet blows away ‘hold the line’ strategy to protect under-threat town

A ‘hold the line’ strategy to protect Montrose seafront from coastal erosion has been obliterated by Storm Babet.

And it has brought a warning a re-think – and vast finances – may be needed to hold back the waves which continue to claim more of the town’s historic links.

The seafront promenade suffered major damage from spring tides which followed the severe October storm.

The beachfront area at Traill Drive required hundreds of tonnes of rock armour to fill a gaping hole left by the waves.

A section of road beside Montrose Coastguard station has also required £250,000 or reinstatement work.

But nothing could save Montrose golf course from another three metres of erosion at its most vulnerable points.

Chief Executive’s warning

Angus Council CEO Margo Williamson highlighted the seriousness of the Montrose situation in an email to the Scottish Government at the end of October.

We previously revealed how the top official pushed for Holyrood help after a plea for Storm Babet support was ignored for nearly a fortnight.

The chief executive said: “Montrose is particularly vulnerable to the impacts of coastal erosion.

“Significant funding will be required to support future works to re-nourish the beach and sand dunes in order to provide a natural defence of the coastline and to prevent flood corridors forming into the town.

She added: “The agreed shoreline management plan is to ‘hold the line’ and protect this location.

“Simple repairs of the existing rock armour and revetments are unlikely to be sufficient.

“A redesign and very significant spend will be required if we are to protect this valuable location.

“A meeting of relevant officers regarding damage and costs including how Government can immediately support us should be identified imminently.

“Can you bring together the relevant officers who can assist here?”

Does the council have money to repair the dunes?

Montrose is of the Dynamic Coast, a national study focusing on our changing shorelines.

But the elements are cutting into the fragile coast quicker than ever before.

Angus Council has allocated £1m for protection works.

And it is counting on more than £3m coming from the Scottish Government to plug the financial gap for a preliminary scheme.

This month, councillors agreed an options appraisal for a design to try to replenish the dunes.

Experts have suggested a ‘sand engine’ could deliver vital protection to the town.

It would follow a Netherlands approach of creating an offshore sand island to feed the dunes over time.

But it would be a major engineering project costing many millions of pounds.

And finance chiefs warn the £1m capital allocation is all they have set aside.

The Scottish Government has been asked for comment.