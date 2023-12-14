Montrose coastal erosion: Storm Babet blows away ‘hold the line’ strategy to protect under-threat town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Montrose coastal erosion: Storm Babet blows away ‘hold the line’ strategy to protect under-threat town

A scheme to protect Montrose from catastrophic coastal erosion could require a re-think and many millions of pounds after the latest seafront storm devastation.

By Graham Brown
Traill Drive and Montrose golf course suffered major storm damage. Image: Angus Council
Traill Drive and Montrose golf course suffered major storm damage. Image: Angus Council

A ‘hold the line’ strategy to protect Montrose seafront from coastal erosion has been obliterated by Storm Babet.

And it has brought a warning a re-think – and vast finances – may be needed to hold back the waves which continue to claim more of the town’s historic links.

The seafront promenade suffered major damage from spring tides which followed the severe October storm.

The beachfront area at Traill Drive required hundreds of tonnes of rock armour to fill a gaping hole left by the waves.

Storm damage at Montrose seafront.
The road and dunes near Montrose Coastguard station have been repaired. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

A section of road beside Montrose Coastguard station has also required £250,000 or reinstatement work.

But nothing could save Montrose golf course from another three metres of erosion at its most vulnerable points.

Chief Executive’s warning

Angus Council CEO Margo Williamson highlighted the seriousness of the Montrose situation in an email to the Scottish Government at the end of October.

We previously revealed how the top official pushed for Holyrood help after a plea for Storm Babet support was ignored for nearly a fortnight.

The chief executive said: “Montrose is particularly vulnerable to the impacts of coastal erosion.

Montrose seafront erosion
Montrose seafront suffered severe damage in October. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“Significant funding will be required to support future works to re-nourish the beach and sand dunes in order to provide a natural defence of the coastline and to prevent flood corridors forming into the town.

She added: “The agreed shoreline management plan is to ‘hold the line’ and protect this location.

“Simple repairs of the existing rock armour and revetments are unlikely to be sufficient.

“A redesign and very significant spend will be required if we are to protect this valuable location.

“A meeting of relevant officers regarding damage and costs including how Government can immediately support us should be identified imminently.

“Can you bring together the relevant officers who can assist here?”

Does the council have money to repair the dunes?

Montrose is of the Dynamic Coast, a national study focusing on our changing shorelines.

But the elements are cutting into the fragile coast quicker than ever before.

Angus Council has allocated £1m for protection works.

And it is counting on more than £3m coming from the Scottish Government to plug the financial gap for a preliminary scheme.

This month, councillors agreed an options appraisal for a design to try to replenish the dunes.

Montrose golf course erosion
Storms have cut further into Montrose golf links. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Experts have suggested a ‘sand engine’ could deliver vital protection to the town.

It would follow a Netherlands approach of creating an offshore sand island to feed the dunes over time.

But it would be a major engineering project costing many millions of pounds.

And finance chiefs warn the £1m capital allocation is all they have set aside.

The Scottish Government has been asked for comment.

