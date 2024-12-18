Auchterarder bus funding in limbo as Gleneagles holiday park plans refused

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Auchterarder bus funding in limbo as Gleneagles holiday park plans refused

Auchterarder town bus users begged councillors to back the plan for 68 lodges on land near Gleneagles Hotel, but to no avail.

By Morag Lindsay
Auchterarder community bus passengers protest outside St Margaret's Hospital in the town.
Auchterarder town bus users in 2023. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Future funding for Auchterarder’s town bus has been thrown into doubt after plans for a new holiday park near Gleneagles were rejected.

Developer Anchorus Ltd had offered to pay for the service to run two days a week until 2028 if the project went ahead.

But Perth and Kinross councillors refused the planning application.

And now the Auchterarder Community Bus Group (ACBuG) will have to look elsewhere for the money.

Organisers say it’s “a significant blow”.

It comes after the timetable was reduced due to funding cuts.

Auchterarder town bus group spoke in favour of plans

Anchorus Ltd wanted to erect 68 cabins on farmland off the A823 road near Gleneagles Hotel.

It had pledged to part-fund the Auchterarder community bus service, as well as a new shuttle bus between the town and the hotel.

Map showing location of proposed holiday park between Auchterarder and Gleneagles Hotel

The planning application attracted 55 letters of support from locals.

And representatives from three Auchterarder groups spoke in favour of the project at the planning committee meeting.

They included Andrew Warrington of ACBuG.

But councillors went along with the advice of planners, who said the site wasn’t suitable for a holiday park, and refused the application.

Mr Warrington said the decision was “a significant blow to ACBuG and our efforts to achieve a sustainable future for the Auchterarder Town Bus Service”.

He added: “The four-year funding stream from Anchorus Ltd to ACBuG was dependent on them receiving planning approval for their holiday lodge development.

The Auchterarder town bus parked outside the town's St Margaret's Hospital
Auchterarder town bus organisers had been counting on the developers’ support. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“ACBuG are, however, grateful to Anchorus Ltd for their positive engagement over the past year.

ACBuG will continue to seek additional funding for the Auchterarder Town Bus, with our next trustees board meeting scheduled for the second week in January 2025.”

Plans failed at third attempt

The proposed holiday park would have featured 68 timber cabins, with a manager’s residence, reception hub and EV charging points.

It was the third attempt to build on the site, half a mile to the west of Auchterarder.

A previous plan, for 122 lodges, was withdrawn in 2021.

Architect's drawing of modern, one storey timber building with large windows set in countryside
How the hub building might have looked. Image: Perth and Kinross Council/Graham + Sibbald.

Auchterarder’s sports hub and community council also made deputations in favour of the holiday park plan.

The Auchterarder community bus service is operated by local firm Docherty’s Midland Coaches.

It visits the Aytoun Hall, St Margaret’s Hospital and other locations in the town.

Residents protested when the service was cut from six days to two.

And there was relief when it was restored to three days late last year.

