Home News Dundee

Dundee Planning Ahead: Discovery Point transformation approval and Keiller Centre demolition

Welcome to Planning Ahead, our weekly round-up of the latest planning proposals across Dundee.

By Laura Devlin
The two storey opening will provide public access to the "dramatic vista" across the River Tay. Image: Aim Design.
The two storey opening will provide public access to the "dramatic vista" across the River Tay. Image: Aim Design.

Extensive work looks set to be carried out at Discovery Point after Dundee City Council approved the attraction’s renovation plans.

An application was lodged in October seeking permission to carry out work to enhance its tourist offering.

Included in the plans is a relocation of the existing café to a “prominent location” overlooking the Tay.

This will have a new glazed opening offering a “fantastic café experience and the best view of the Tay in the city”.

How Discovery Point could look if the proposals are approved. Image: Aim Design.

The application also seeks permission to make additional alterations, including creating a new south-east opening and balcony and a permanent gallery on the ground floor.

Planning officers have now approved the plans under delegated powers.

Keiller Centre demolition

Meanwhile, the site of Keiller Centre could be repurposed to create a new city centre development.

Owners Dundee 1881 Limited unveiled plans last week to create the so-called ‘Keiller Quarter”- a mix of student accommodation, commercial space and a public realm.

This would see the ageing shopping complex demolished.

How the Keiller Quarter could look. Image: Orbit Communications.

Dundee 1881 Limited bought the centre earlier this year in a deal worth £750,000 but they say it “failing both financially and structurally”.

Two public consultations will be held on the Keiller Quarter plans – one in January and another in February – before a full planning application is submitted in spring.

Broughty Ferry Road housing

An application has also submitted to demolish a fire-hit Dundee garage to clear the site for housing.

The proposals, lodged by Mr Michael Chan, look to raze the former tyre fitting workshop on Broughty Ferry Road.

The proposed houses on Broughty Ferry Road. Image: Supplied by BLOCK NINE ARCHITECTS.

Three residential properties would be built in its place. These would each be detached and have three bedrooms.

The derelict garage has stood empty for a number of years and last December firefighters were called to the site twice in under 24 hours.

Robertson’s site student accommodation

Plans to build student flats on the site of a fire-hit former Dundee furniture store have also been approved by councillors.

A planning application was lodged with Dundee City Council in June seeking permission to erect a nine-storey accommodation block on Barrack Street.

The site was previously home to the derelict Willison House, which was Robertson’s furniture store for decades.

An image of the student flats planned for the fire-hit site of Robertson's in Dundee.
An image of the student flats planned for the fire-hit site of Robertson's in Dundee. Image: JM Architects/Dundee City Council.

It was destroyed by a fire in November 2022 and demolished just weeks later.

The approved plans will see a 367-bed development built on the now empty site.

These will be a mix of studio and cluster apartments. Each will have a lounge and kitchen area.

Dundee City Council’s planning committee approved the plans last week.

Here are the links to the planning papers for the Dundee applications 

Discovery Point 

Keiller Centre 

Broughty Ferry Road housing 

Willison House student housing 

Conversation