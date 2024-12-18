Perthshire lodge company liquidated and residents ordered to leave

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

Perthshire lodge company liquidated and residents ordered to leave

Owners living at Bendochy Park in Blairgowrie have been told to vacate their lodges by the council.

The marketing suite at Bendochy Park, near Blairgowrie.
The marketing suite at Bendochy Park, near Blairgowrie. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Paul Malik By Paul Malik

The company at the centre of a long-running dispute which has seen residents at a Blairgowrie holiday park ordered out of their lodges has been liquidated.

Heritage Park Estates Ltd, the company which operates Bendochy Park in the Perthshire town, has appointed liquidators Thomson Cooper.

Residents at the site have been told by Perth and Kinross Council they need to leave their lodges by December 2026.

They have vowed to fight the order in a long-running wrangle which local Scottish Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser has offered his support.

Heritage Park Estates liquidation

Heritage Parks Estates Ltd has been placed in liquidation and a winding-up order passed at a recent general meeting.

In a resolution documented at the meeting, Isaac McKenzie, chair of Heritage Parks Estates Ltd, said: “It has been proved to the satisfaction of this meeting that the company cannot, by reason of its liabilities, continue its business and that it is advisable to wind-up same, and accordingly that the company be wound up voluntarily.

“Richard Gardiner, of Thomson Cooper, (is) appointed liquidator of the company for the purposes of the winding-up.”

Long running dispute

Heritage Park Estates (HPE) was given permission in March 2022 for 43 lodges and 10 glamping pods on the former Bendochy poultry farm site off the A823 towards Coupar Angus.

Perth and Kinross Council said this was conditional on the units being “used for holiday accommodation only”.

However, last August, the Advertising Standards Agency (ASA) ruled the site owner had misled the public into thinking the homes were permanent.

And now occupants of five of the new homes have appealed council enforcement notices requiring them to leave by 2026.

A lodge at Bendochy Park.
A lodge at Bendochy Park. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The directors of Bednochy and Heritage Park Estates did not respond to a request for comment when approached by The Courier.

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “The council’s trading standards, environmental health and development management teams hope to work with the new owners to resolve the current issues on the site.

“The council does not have the power to prevent further development on the site provided it is carried out lawfully.

“However, enforcement notices have been served on a number of properties requiring that they are not used as permanent residences and this will assist in highlighting to other prospective occupants of the situation.

“Reflective of the sensitivity of the situation, a longer compliance period than would normally be the case – until the end of December 2026 – is in place to help support existing residents.

“We will continue to work with all relevant departments and agencies going forward.”

Thomson Cooper was approached for comment.

More from Business

Conar Fleming is relishing his new role as a trainee undertaker at Affertons. Image: Alan Richardson/PixAR
Former Dundee traffic warden on his journey to become an undertaker
The Capercaillie for sale in Killin
Popular Stirlingshire bar and restaurant with accommodation on sale for under £250k
Priests taking part in a celebratory mass at Notre Dame last week, wearing robes using Perthshire-made wool. Image: Macnaughton Holdings.
Perthshire luxury wool used in Notre Dame opening ceremony watched by millions
Sarah Thomson, left, receiving her Businesswoman of the Year award from Joyce White OBE Image: Supplied.
Fife canoe boss who lost ability to walk named businesswoman of the year
An artist's impression of the proposed Eden Project Dundee. Image: The Eden Project
EXCLUSIVE: Campaign to raise millions of pounds for Eden Project Dundee to start next…
23
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Keiller Centre column RB Picture shows; RB Keiller Centre column. na. Supplied by Image: Supplied/DC Thomson. Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: Dundee deserves progress - so why has Keiller Centre news left me…
8
Shepherd's Martin Waite, Whyte & Barrie's Alan Crooks, Shepherd's Ian Fergusson and Whyte & Barrie's John Leighton.
Dundee chartered surveyors Shepherd adds 25 staff with acquisition
How the new Dundee Clarks could look. Image: Clarks
EXCLUSIVE: Clarks shoe shop to return to Dundee
Approval for the Berwick Bank project has been delayed.
Multi-billion-pound Fife wind farm in planning limbo for two years
V&A Dundee chair Tim Allan. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: V&A Dundee reduces financial deficit as visitor numbers rise
4

Conversation