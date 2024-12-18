Perthshire lodge company liquidated and residents ordered to leave

The company at the centre of a long-running dispute which has seen residents at a Blairgowrie holiday park ordered out of their lodges has been liquidated.

Heritage Park Estates Ltd, the company which operates Bendochy Park in the Perthshire town, has appointed liquidators Thomson Cooper.

Residents at the site have been told by Perth and Kinross Council they need to leave their lodges by December 2026.

They have vowed to fight the order in a long-running wrangle which local Scottish Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser has offered his support.

Heritage Park Estates liquidation

Heritage Parks Estates Ltd has been placed in liquidation and a winding-up order passed at a recent general meeting.

In a resolution documented at the meeting, Isaac McKenzie, chair of Heritage Parks Estates Ltd, said: “It has been proved to the satisfaction of this meeting that the company cannot, by reason of its liabilities, continue its business and that it is advisable to wind-up same, and accordingly that the company be wound up voluntarily.

“Richard Gardiner, of Thomson Cooper, (is) appointed liquidator of the company for the purposes of the winding-up.”

Long running dispute

Heritage Park Estates (HPE) was given permission in March 2022 for 43 lodges and 10 glamping pods on the former Bendochy poultry farm site off the A823 towards Coupar Angus.

Perth and Kinross Council said this was conditional on the units being “used for holiday accommodation only”.

However, last August, the Advertising Standards Agency (ASA) ruled the site owner had misled the public into thinking the homes were permanent.

And now occupants of five of the new homes have appealed council enforcement notices requiring them to leave by 2026.

The directors of Bednochy and Heritage Park Estates did not respond to a request for comment when approached by The Courier.

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “The council’s trading standards, environmental health and development management teams hope to work with the new owners to resolve the current issues on the site.

“The council does not have the power to prevent further development on the site provided it is carried out lawfully.

“However, enforcement notices have been served on a number of properties requiring that they are not used as permanent residences and this will assist in highlighting to other prospective occupants of the situation.

“Reflective of the sensitivity of the situation, a longer compliance period than would normally be the case – until the end of December 2026 – is in place to help support existing residents.

“We will continue to work with all relevant departments and agencies going forward.”

Thomson Cooper was approached for comment.