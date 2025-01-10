Abernethy Nook owners on taking over the former Clootie McToot cafe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Abernethy Nook owners on taking over the former Clootie McToot cafe

Rebecca and James Irving-Lamb have transformed the site into a new coffee and food venue.

By Paul Malik
Rebecca and James Irving-Lamb, owners of the Abernethy Nook. Image: Supplied
Rebecca and James Irving-Lamb always wanted to run a coffee shop, but hadn’t planned on opening one until much later into their careers.

Falling in love with Abernethy after moving home from New Zealand, the husband and wife team read a Facebook post from Michelle Maddox, founder of the well-loved and much-missed Clootie McToot, which specialised in clootie dumplings.

Michelle was advertising the café her business filled before she sold it on, and Rebecca and James jumped at the chance to buy it.

James is a mechanical engineer and Rebecca a management consultant. But now they run a growing food and coffee business with eight staff in one of Tayside’s most picturesque villages.

With a Canadian head chef and a team of locals who eagerly applied for jobs, Rebecca and James said they were keen to put Abernethy and The Nook on the map.

Abernethy Nook replaces Clootie McToot café

Rebecca said: “James and I have been in the village for about three years now. We had been living in New Zealand and fell in love with Abernethy and the community here.

“Michelle, the founder of Clootie McToot, had posted on Facebook she was looking to sell the building.

“And we had always loved the idea of one day running a coffee shop, but thought this would be much later on in life.

The Abernethy Nook. Image: Supplied.

“We took a chance and got the keys in May 2024. In that time, we both got married and had our third child. So it has been a busy 12 months.

“The local community has been wonderful.

“We have been made to feel incredibly welcome and everyone has been so supportive.

“And we have done hardly any advertising or marketing at all, and have been very busy. So it has all been through word-of-mouth, which is a nice feeling.”

Local produce

Rebecca explained that for her and The Nook, using local was a priority.

And they have had their own, unique coffee roasted specially for their shop.

“We source as much of our produce as locally as we can, and our food is made in Scotland.

“The shop is furbished with lots of heirlooms from either our own family or people in the village, which is very cool.

“Our staff all live locally, we were really excited to have applications from people in the village who wanted to be a part of the team.

“Eddy, our head chef, has come over from Canada, and brings a lot of experience.

“And we even have a gift shop, selling a lot of Scottish-made products too.”

The Nook opened in November and has enjoyed a roaring trade in that short time, Rebecca said. It is open 9am – 4pm Tuesday to Sunday and closed Mondays.

