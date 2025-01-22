New £1.8 million luxury wedding venue being created at Angus estate

More than £1.5 million is being spent transforming a 200-year-old Victorian barn and courtyard into a luxury wedding venue in Angus.

Workers have been on-site at Kinclune House and Estate, located seven miles west of Kirriemuir, for the past year.

The owners said the project will help reimagine the 800-acre estate without sacrificing its agricultural roots.

The first wedding at the new venue is due to take place in May.

New Angus wedding venue

The listed house, complete with a turret and tower, has already received a £300,000 upgrade.

The £1.5m wedding venue is being created from a Victorian barn and courtyard which appears on maps dating back to the 1880s.

When the work started, they were virtually derelict, with the roof almost falling in.

Many of the original features from the Victorian steadings will be retained.

When complete, the luxury wedding and events venue will include The Party Barn, The Arches ceremony and reception room, and The Courtyard.

It will have capacity for 120 guests, with 28 overnight guests at the seven-bedroom baronial mansion and its three neighbouring cottages.

Special wedding packages include an Outlander-inspired wedding on top of Kinclune Hill, complete with Highland pony.

Panoramic views of Vale of Strathmore

The estate is owned by the Osborne family — Rowan and Marguerite, alongside their children Virginia Osborne Antolovi, Dr. Aylwin Pillai, and son James.

Aylwin, a former lecturer in environmental law at the University of Aberdeen, says they want to share the beautiful estate by opening it up for others to enjoy.

It sits 900 feet above sea level and has panoramic views of the Vale of Strathmore.

It’s the perfect spot to tie the knot, says Aylwin, who married her husband Dr. Vijay Pillai at the farm two decades ago.

“Our absolute purpose in doing this is to enable the farm to stay in the family and to make it a sustainable business, both environmentally and financially,” explained Aylwin.

“My parents were tenant farmers; they did a fantastic job and worked their way up to owning their own farm.

“But we tell a similar sort of story to all livestock farmers, I suppose. It’s high costs and low margins; not a very lucrative business.”

Five weddings are already booked for 2025, and Kinclune is open to viewings.