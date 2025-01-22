New £1.8 million luxury wedding venue being created at Angus estate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New £1.8 million luxury wedding venue being created at Angus estate

Kinclune Estate near Kirriemuir is undergoing a “huge restoration job” in time for its first wedding in May.

By Liza Hamilton
Dr Aylwin Pillai with Marguerite and Rowan Osborne, Yavi Pillai, Molly McHale, Rowan Osborne (5) and farmer Virginia Osborne Antolovi at Kinclune House. Image: Patrice Little Photography.
Dr Aylwin Pillai with Marguerite and Rowan Osborne, Yavi Pillai, Molly McHale, Rowan Osborne (5) and farmer Virginia Osborne Antolovi at Kinclune House. Image: Patrice Little Photography.

More than £1.5 million is being spent transforming a 200-year-old Victorian barn and courtyard into a luxury wedding venue in Angus.

Workers have been on-site at Kinclune House and Estate, located seven miles west of Kirriemuir, for the past year.

The owners said the project will help reimagine the 800-acre estate without sacrificing its agricultural roots.

The first wedding at the new venue is due to take place in May.

New Angus wedding venue

The listed house, complete with a turret and tower, has already received a £300,000 upgrade.

The £1.5m wedding venue is being created from a Victorian barn and courtyard which appears on maps dating back to the 1880s.

When the work started, they were virtually derelict, with the roof almost falling in.

Many of the original features from the Victorian steadings will be retained.

Kinclune House and Estate is being transformed into a luxury wedding venue. Image: Hamilton Kerr Photography

When complete, the luxury wedding and events venue will include The Party Barn, The Arches ceremony and reception room, and The Courtyard.

It will have capacity for 120 guests, with 28 overnight guests at the seven-bedroom baronial mansion and its three neighbouring cottages.

Special wedding packages include an Outlander-inspired wedding on top of Kinclune Hill, complete with Highland pony.

Panoramic views of Vale of Strathmore

The estate is owned by the Osborne family — Rowan and Marguerite, alongside their children Virginia Osborne Antolovi, Dr. Aylwin Pillai, and son James.

Aylwin, a former lecturer in environmental law at the University of Aberdeen, says they want to share the beautiful estate by opening it up for others to enjoy.

It sits 900 feet above sea level and has panoramic views of the Vale of Strathmore.

£1.5 million is being spent transforming the 200-year-old barn and courtyard.

It’s the perfect spot to tie the knot, says Aylwin, who married her husband Dr. Vijay Pillai at the farm two decades ago.

“Our absolute purpose in doing this is to enable the farm to stay in the family and to make it a sustainable business, both environmentally and financially,” explained Aylwin.

“My parents were tenant farmers; they did a fantastic job and worked their way up to owning their own farm.

“But we tell a similar sort of story to all livestock farmers, I suppose. It’s high costs and low margins; not a very lucrative business.”

Five weddings are already booked for 2025, and Kinclune is open to viewings.

