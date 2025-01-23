132-metre vessel at Port of Dundee after wind farm delays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

132-metre vessel at Port of Dundee after wind farm delays

Thousands of motorists pass the tall white turbine towers each day.

Turbine towers at the Port of Dundee will be transported to the North Sea by the Brave Tern. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson

By Rob McLaren

A specialist wind farm vessel has arrived at the Port of Dundee to transport turbine towers to the North Sea.

The Brave Tern’s arrival follows several months of delays on the Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) offshore wind farm project.

The white towers, which stand around 90 metres tall, have become a familiar sight to thousands of motorists passing the port each day.

The Courier revealed in March that the Blue Tern which was being used to transport the towers, blades and nacelles moved to another job.

It left 12 turbine towers standing at the Port of Dundee for the remainder of last year.

Neart na Gaoithe completion date

The Brave Tern is a self-elevating and self-propelled jack-up offshore wind turbine installation vessel operated by Fred Olsen Windcarrier. It is 132 metres long and carries a typical payload of 9,500 tonnes.

Its arrival brings more certainty on when the £1.8 billion NnG project will be completed.

NnG project director Matthias Haag said the remaining turbines will be commissioned this summer.

The Brave Tern at the Port of Dundee. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson

He said: “The Brave Tern wind turbine installation vessel has arrived in the Port of Dundee to support the completion of the construction of the Neart na Gaoithe offshore wind farm.

“35 turbines have already been fully installed and are now generating clean, green energy for the National Grid.

“The Brave Tern will take the remaining towers, nacelles and blades sets out to the wind farm site, where they will be installed and commissioned this summer.”

Port of Dundee wind farm projects

The 54 turbines on the NnG project will have production capacity of 450 megawatts, enough to power 375,000 homes. It is located around 10 miles off the Fife coast.

It is jointly owned by EDF Renewables and Irish energy company ESB. The Port of Dundee has been used as a storage and assembly site for the parts.

NnG previously blamed bad weather at the end of 2023 for the project’s delays.

The tall turbine towers at the Port of Dundee. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson.

The operator previously said that despite being unable to transport the turbine parts from the Port of Dundee, work has continued at sea.

NnG said 35 of the turbines are fully installed and commissioned, three are partially installed and 16 remain to be transported from Dundee.

The Port of Dundee has also been selected as the pre-assembly and marshalling site for the construction of the 1.1 gigawatt Inch Cape project.

