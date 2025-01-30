DCA boss warns venue still needs council cash after £4m funding boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
DCA boss warns venue still needs council cash after £4m funding boost

Director Beth Bate has previously said the future of the loss-making Dundee venue was at risk without a significant uplift in grants.

By Rob McLaren
Dundee Contemporary Arts. Image: DCA
DCA is one of the big winners from a funding announcement from Creative Scotland, with its grant doubling to £4 million over three years.

Dundee Contemporary Arts director Beth Bate has spoken publicly about a “significant” uplift in the grant being required to secure its future.

The comments follow warnings of a budget black hole and a £381,000 deficit in the 2023-24 financial year.

The city centre venue, which operates a cinema, art galleries and print studio, has continued to eat into its reserves as it operates at a loss this financial year.

The Creative Scotland grant – currently £666,667 a year – will increase to just over £1m in 2025-26 and then £1,470,002 in each of the following two years. The total over three years is just under £4m.

DCA boss says Dundee City Council funding ‘key’

Director Beth Bate said this settlement was lower than the figure DCA had requested, which she would not disclose.

However, she said the reward was a “massive relief” and will allow DCA to continue to deliver its full programme.

“Having a three-year settlement provides a level of stability we haven’t experienced for many years,” she said.

“We are taking it as an acknowledgement of the work we do and the impact that we have across the city.

“However, with Dundee City Council, our other core funder, still working on its budget proposals for 2025-26, we will not have full certainty on our position for another few weeks.”

The local authority currently provides a grant of £232,000 a year, but this is under the spotlight as the council faces its own tough financial decisions.

DCA director Beth Bate has reacted to its increased Creative Scotland funding settlement. Image: Paul Reid

Cutting this funding was presented as an option in a recent month-long public consultation.

Ms Bate said: “A positive outcome from the Dundee City Council budget is still absolutely key. They are such important funders of ours.

“The grant they provide us is absolutely central to us being able to deliver the work we do in the building and right across Dundee.

“That support has been a central part of our business model and has been for 26 years.”

Creative Scotland support in Tayside and Fife

Creative Scotland pledged a total of £200m in support to 251 organisations over the next three years.

Among the major awards (over a three year period) were:

  • Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre – £8,331,494
  • Pitlochry Festival Theatre – £2,350,000
  • Perth Theatre and Concert Hall – £2,208,138
  • Macrobert Arts Centre Ltd – £1,287,167

Christopher Glasgow, director of Perth Theatre and Concert Hall, said: “The 38% increase in funding from Creative Scotland is great recognition of the critical role our venues play in our community and the positive impact of our work on thousands of
people.

“With this funding, we are excited to bring Perth Theatre fully back to its roots as a producing house, creating and touring new shows that will inspire audiences.

“It also allows us to support the next generation of theatre-makers, providing opportunities for emerging and mid-career artists to develop
their work.”

