DCA boss warns venue still needs council cash after £4m funding boost

DCA is one of the big winners from a funding announcement from Creative Scotland, with its grant doubling to £4 million over three years.

Dundee Contemporary Arts director Beth Bate has spoken publicly about a “significant” uplift in the grant being required to secure its future.

The comments follow warnings of a budget black hole and a £381,000 deficit in the 2023-24 financial year.

The city centre venue, which operates a cinema, art galleries and print studio, has continued to eat into its reserves as it operates at a loss this financial year.

The Creative Scotland grant – currently £666,667 a year – will increase to just over £1m in 2025-26 and then £1,470,002 in each of the following two years. The total over three years is just under £4m.

DCA boss says Dundee City Council funding ‘key’

Director Beth Bate said this settlement was lower than the figure DCA had requested, which she would not disclose.

However, she said the reward was a “massive relief” and will allow DCA to continue to deliver its full programme.

“Having a three-year settlement provides a level of stability we haven’t experienced for many years,” she said.

“We are taking it as an acknowledgement of the work we do and the impact that we have across the city.

“However, with Dundee City Council, our other core funder, still working on its budget proposals for 2025-26, we will not have full certainty on our position for another few weeks.”

The local authority currently provides a grant of £232,000 a year, but this is under the spotlight as the council faces its own tough financial decisions.

Cutting this funding was presented as an option in a recent month-long public consultation.

Ms Bate said: “A positive outcome from the Dundee City Council budget is still absolutely key. They are such important funders of ours.

“The grant they provide us is absolutely central to us being able to deliver the work we do in the building and right across Dundee.

“That support has been a central part of our business model and has been for 26 years.”

Creative Scotland support in Tayside and Fife

Creative Scotland pledged a total of £200m in support to 251 organisations over the next three years.

Among the major awards (over a three year period) were:

Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre – £8,331,494

Pitlochry Festival Theatre – £2,350,000

Perth Theatre and Concert Hall – £2,208,138

Macrobert Arts Centre Ltd – £1,287,167

Christopher Glasgow, director of Perth Theatre and Concert Hall, said: “The 38% increase in funding from Creative Scotland is great recognition of the critical role our venues play in our community and the positive impact of our work on thousands of

people.

“With this funding, we are excited to bring Perth Theatre fully back to its roots as a producing house, creating and touring new shows that will inspire audiences.

“It also allows us to support the next generation of theatre-makers, providing opportunities for emerging and mid-career artists to develop

their work.”