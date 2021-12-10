Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Last hurrah for Fife landmark as generations of workers say goodbye to Longannet

By Aileen Robertson
December 10 2021, 6.00am Updated: December 21 2021, 11.20am
All that remains of the chimney after the blast.
All that remains of the chimney after the blast.

It’s a dark winter morning and I’ve set the alarm for 5am so I can see a chimney being blown up.

Today Longannet Power Station’s towering 600ft stack will be destroyed by 700kg of explosives.

And I’ve got a front-row view.

Sense of ceremony as Longannet tower is erased from the landscape

It’s not just an emotionally charged day for all those who worked at the plant before it was closed in 2016.

It’s an opportunity for the Scottish Government to prove, through the deployment of carefully placed dynamite, that they are serious about cutting carbon emissions.

The chimney collapses after the blast.

Longannet was Scotland’s last coal burning plant.

ScottishPower’s chief executive said razing it to the ground sends a message that there is no going back to the old ways.

After parking up, I was asked if I was attending the ‘event’. The very word made me realise that this was more than a normal reporting job. There was a sense of occasion.

Alighting from the shuttle bus, we were greeted by some kilted pipers. It was a surreal moment, amid the industrial dereliction just visible under the generator-powered floodlights.

Stack’s final sunrise

At this point, the doomed stack itself was hidden in the darkness.

But before long the sunrise started to illuminate Scotland’s most colossal free-standing structure for what would be the last time.

Longannet’s chimney stack enjoys its last sunrise.

For just a few moments, it was bathed in pink sunlight. It was a final glimpse of a structure which had provided employment, put food on many tables and sustained a community.

It had also hit the headlines for the wrong reasons.

Longannet was named as Scotland’s biggest polluter in 2003.

And ash from the power station, stored in the Valleyfield lagoons, has caused dust clouds to billow over local villages.

But the plant’s closure came at a cost.

Longannet had a workforce of 370 and supported an estimated 800 jobs indirectly through the supply chain.

Most ScottishPower employees managed to find other work.

However, the Scottish Government’s Just Transition Commission said the community had felt abandoned after the closure.

Longannet’s stack disappears in a cloud of dust.

Fast forward a few years and all that remains of Longannet is a cordoned off lonely tower beside a temporary marquee.

It was a sad day for many who had made their living and built friendships as power station employees.

A lone piper played a final lament before First Minister Nicola Sturgeon set off the fuse.

Dynamite crackled, cement crumbled and the ground shook, calling time on Scotland’s coal burning era.

The sunrise will never look the same again.

