Fife businesses triumph in Scotland Director of the Year Awards

By Maria Gran
December 10 2021, 6.13am Updated: December 10 2021, 9.55am
Smith Anderson chief executive, Michael Longstaffe.
Two Fife business directors are winners of the Director of the Year Awards held by the Institute of Directors (IoD) Scotland.

Neale Campbell at Babcock LGE and Michael Longstaffe at Smith Anderson were both awarded by IoD Scotland last night.

Mr Campbell won the international category while Mr Longstaffe took home the award for family business.

Mr Longstaffe was also awarded Regional Director of the Year for Fife and Tayside.

Smith Anderson, based in Kirkcaldy, produce 70 million paper bags a week.

Its customer list includes McDonald’s, Burger King and KFC, and it is also the main supplier of pharmacy bags in the UK.

During the pandemic, it set up the Smith Anderson Performance Academy to train the next generation of workers.

In the past six months it has taken on 50 staff and now employs a total of 265.

Earlier this year, Mr Campbell and the Rosyth-based firm was awarded its third Queen’s Award for Enterprise.

Neale Campbell accepts the Queen’s Award for Enterprise from the Lord-Lieutenant of Fife, Robert Balfour.

The award for “outstanding short-term growth” in overseas sales is the firm’s third Queen’s Award for Enterprise in five years.

Babcock LGE (Liquid Gas Equipment) specialises in the liquefied gas transportation market.

Shelley Booth, owner of Dundee business The Feel Look Be Formula, was highly commended in the new Agility and Resilience category.

Celebrating Scottish leaders

National director of the IoD Scotland Louise Macdonald is proud of this years winners.

She says: “Leaders have faced an incredibly challenging two years in businesses and cross sector organisations across the country.

“Many have been forced to pivot operations and switch from thriving to surviving and back to thriving.

Louise Macdonald, national director of IoD Scotland.
“The awards honour the resilience and tenacity of those directors, celebrating the leaders who are continuing to drive Scotland’s economy and communities forward with passion and determination despite the most extraordinary conditions.

“The standard of entries was excellent this year, and I’d like to congratulate all of the individual and regional winners, as well as all of the shortlisted finalists.”

The IoD Scotland Awards are open to executive and non-executive directors across all business sectors.

They recognise exceptional leadership, entrepreneurship and good governance.