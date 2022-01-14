Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Have-a-go heroes with chainsaws told to stay away from ‘dangerous’ Tayside and Fife woodlands

By Peter John Meiklem
January 14 2022, 4.46pm
damaged woodland
A blocked path at Tentsmuir Forest.

Have-a-go hero lumberjacks looking to tidy up after Storm Arwen are doing “more harm than good”, according to forestry bosses.

The November storm caused massive damage to woodlands across Scotland and the north of England.

Experts predict it could take years to remedy some of the extensive damage.

A professional and properly equipped chainsaw operator.

But some forestry users have not been content to wait for professional teams to clear dangerous fallen trees from popular paths and trails.

Forestry bosses have found “amateur lumberjacks” in damaged woodlands.

Forestry bosses say they are not only risking their own health and safety, but also that of other woodland users.

Forest users ‘still frustrated’

Simon Hodgson is chief executive of Scottish Government woodland body Forestry and Land Scotland.

He said the amateur lumberjacks are “not helping”.

He said: “We understand people are frustrated that many trails and forests remain closed.

“Chainsaw work, even with highly skilled and experienced people it still one of the highest risk occupations in the UK. Clearing windblown trees is the most dangerous aspect of that work.

“No matter how well-intentioned, amateur lumberjacks are putting life and limb at risk. Not only their own but also those of our staff and contractors, who have to make safe the amateur efforts.”

He’s an (amateur) lumberjack and he’s not ok…

Simon said they were also endangering other “forest visitors” who would assume they were using a safe trail.

“Rather than ‘helping’ to open up trails more quickly, these people are making matters worse by making us divert our resources into making safe their efforts.”

He said Police Scotland had been called about one specific individual.

He had been caught with a chainsaw, cutting storm-damaged trees “without any safety gear, authorisation or any understanding of the risks to either themselves or the public”.

“We understand the desire help to re-open trails damaged by the storms. Woodlands are a valuable place for health and wellbeing.

“Please be patient and let the professionals do this complex and dangerous work safely for everyone’s benefit.”

Shocking Tentsmuir images reveal scale of Storm Arwen damage – track woodland clean up work across Fife and Tayside here

