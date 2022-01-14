‘S*** Disney baddie’ Gaston relishes banter with fans but wants last laugh with Arbroath

An error occurred. Please try again.

Goalkeeper Derek Gaston is looking forward to some banter with Raith Rovers fans at Starks Park – but is hoping Arbroath will have the last laugh and take home all three points.

The Lichties stopper saw a social media post go viral last week following their 1-0 defeat to Ayr United.

The 34-year-old shared a hilarious shout from a home supporter referencing his namesake, Gaston, the bad guy from the Disney classic Beauty and the Beast.

He wrote: “Been called many things over the years at the football some more offensive than others but today a line was crossed. Being told I’m just a **** Disney character is bang out of order”.

All in good fun

Gaston told Courier Sport that he relishes those exchanges between players and fans and can’t wait for more when bigger crowds are allowed back in to the grounds.

“I like that kind of thing when there’s humour to it,” he said. “That’s what you really miss with the fans not being there.

“I quite like when away fans give you a wee bit and you give them some back, they appreciate it.”

“It’s not the same, even when it’s just the 500.

“It’s better than nothing but especially with the team doing so well, there’s a such a good feeling when we’re scoring goals and the noise about the place.

“The elation and banter you get, you miss all of that.”

Expect Raith to attack

Arbroath travel to Stark’s Park on Saturday for their second away trip in a row.

The sides battled at Gayfield last month in a hard-fought 0-0 draw. John McGlynn put out a defensive side who sat back and seemed happy to play for their point.

Gaston doesn’t think that will be the case this time round, with his side having only won in Kirkcaldy twice in nearly 30 years.

“It will be different away to Raith, he said. “I expect them to come and attack us, I can’t imagine they’ll sit in and being as defensive against us at our place.

“Raith probably play the most football in the league in terms of how they build up attacks, it was surprising to see them change that to face us.

“They played with a much taller and more physical side.

“At home you’re expected to take the game to the opposition.

“Starks Park is place we’ve tended to struggle in the last few seasons, they’ve played really well against us. I expect it to be a really tough game again.”