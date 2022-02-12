Perthshire farmer Andrew on how he rears ‘carbon positive’ cattle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Perthshire farmer Andrew on how he rears ‘carbon positive’ cattle

By Peter John Meiklem
February 12 2022, 6.30am Updated: February 12 2022, 9.38am

Carbon positive cattle?

It’s a bold claim when farming and beef production have been widely seen as one of the carbon baddies in the wider climate change debate.

Many will be quick to point out that one of the most straightforward ways to reduce your carbon footprint is stop eating meat – or at least reduce your intake.

But when it comes to eating beef and the planet, does it matter how the cows were kept and reared?

Highland Perthshire farmer Andrew Barbour thinks so.

Andrew works in the family farming and forestry business in Highland Perthshire.

He oversees a cattle and sheep business on land that sits more than 1000ft above sea level, meaning trees are both a vital form of shelter as well as a form of climate mitigation.

Watch Andrew at work in Perthshire

Check out the video above to learn more about some of the other green methods Andrew uses on the farm.

Andrew explains: “Our beef is carbon positive at the business level using the current methodologies and that’s because of the number of trees we grow on the place here.”

He said the work started while replacing windblown trees.

“We knew we had to replace them in a certain kind of way, which would allow animals to graze through them.

“At the time, we were really thinking about shelter. But today one of the real values is the carbon balance. It brings more sequestration of carbon onto the farm. That helps our carbon footprint enormously.”

But many will still struggle to accept the notion of carbon positive cattle.

The UN points out methane is a powerful greenhouse gas. It has a 100-year global warming potential 28-34 times that of carbon dioxide.

Measured over a 20-year period, that ratio grows to 84-86 times.

Scientists believe cattle are responsible for around 40% of world methane emissions.

But the Scottish farming industry says it’s a mistake to conflate world beef production with grass-based, more local methods of farming.

But can you rear a ‘carbon positive’ cow?

So do Andrew’s claims stack up?

I got in contact with John Newbold, professor of dairy nutrition at Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC).

He is highly involved with the university’s climate change research. He also works with colleagues who advise the Scottish Government on greener farming.

Professor Newbold said: “Carbon sequestration through managed woodlands and careful soil management are two methods that can successfully offset the production of carbon dioxide.

“Every farm is different. They will each have different opportunities and need different strategies.

“But, in principle, it is feasible that by adopting these methods a farm could go a long way to becoming carbon positive.

“It would require careful monitoring but there are a variety of tools available to farmers looking to reduce their environmental impact.

“It is a challenge to overarching narrative that farming could be carbon positive. However, it’s important to look at different farming systems rather than looking at the industry as a whole.

“It’s encouraging to see any business looking to minimise the environmental impact of farming.”

