Perth abattoir gas leak shows meat processing is unsafe say environmental campaigners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Environment

Perth abattoir gas leak shows meat processing is unsafe say environmental campaigners

By Joanna Bremner
October 18 2022, 6.00am Updated: October 18 2022, 12.07pm
ABP employee inspects beef carcases in their meat processing plant in Ireland.
ABP employee inspects beef carcases in their meat processing plant in Ireland. Image: Aidan Crawley

Extinction Rebellion campaigners say a Perth abattoir “shouldn’t be operating” after a massive gas leak.

An Extinction Rebellion spokesperson called for Anglo Beef Processors (ABP) to be shut down after a fridge at its Perth base leaked, releasing a “devastating” amount of pollution.

“The emissions from the meat industry are completely unacceptable,” she said.

“The whole industry needs to be scrutinised.”

But an ABP spokesperson robustly denied claims its systems were “unsafe”, calling them “baseless”.

‘Once it’s out there, it’s too late’

The gas leak at ABP was the second largest of its kind in Europe.

It accounted for 87% of Scotland’s total hydrofluorocarbons emissions in 2021.

Hydrofluorocarbons, known as F-gases, are powerful greenhouse gases that contribute to climate change.

“Once it’s out there, it’s too late,” said the environment campaigner.

She added: “What happened illustrates the fact that these kinds of exploitative systems are simply unsafe.”

ABP said a faulty refrigeration system caused the leak.

The company has since installed a new refrigeration unit.

However, this does not reassure the Extinction Rebellion campaigner.

“Is it really safe?” she asked.

She claimed “that kind of so-called accident” could happen in any meat processing plant with similar systems.

Image: DCT Media

We estimate the ABP gas leak released carbon emissions equivalent to 16 million journeys between Perth and Dundee in a Petrol car.

That’s as much carbon as 7,573 Scottish citizens would create over a full year – more than everyone in Kinross.

‘No risk from the new equipment’

An ABP spokesperson gave an assurance there would be no repeat of the leak.

He said: “For the avoidance of any doubt, there is no risk from the new equipment that has been installed.

“The equipment is fully checked and compliant.”

ABP and the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) have been unable to provide further details about the cause of the gas leak due to Sepa’s ongoing investigation.

Anglo Beef Processors has 12 sites across the UK.

The company’s website states it operates with a “business-wide sustainability strategy” that they call DoingMoreWithLess.

“As one of Europe’s leading agri food businesses, operating sustainably goes to the very core of our business.”

Their environmental targets for 2030 include reducing carbon emissions by 1.9 million tonnes.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Environment

The Markinch biomass plant. Image: DC Thomson.
Environment bosses defend Markinch dust monitoring decision
Bad weather on a smack. Image: Birlinn
The Salt Roads: How did salt fish from Shetland become one of the staple…
Biofuelwatch campaigner Almuth Ernsting and the RWE biomass plant.
Markinch biomass dust control so 'poor' airborne particles 'settled on inspector's notebook'
Discovery Flexibles in Stobswell, Dundee.
Stobswell smell reports prompt environment probe
2
Councillor William Robertson at Loch Leven Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
'Raw sewage' in Loch Leven leaves wildlife bosses 'extremely concerned'
A ScotRail train at Carnoustie, where the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is taking place.
Why is heavy rain affecting more train services through Dundee and Perth?
flaring Fife
Why can you live within six miles of a gas flare in Fife, but…
Montrose erosion
£350,000 a start but millions more needed to save Montrose coast
Tara Spiers gives Gayle Ritchie some top tips on how to fly fish. Picture: Wullie Marr.
River Dee Damsels: Angling to get more women into fishing
A tawny owl.
Need an autumn wildlife fix? Where to look in Perth, Kinross and Angus

Most Read

1
Eilish McColgan wins Great Scottish Run.
Dundee hero Eilish McColgan’s records wiped out after Great Scottish Run blunder
2
John Alexander.
Dundee City Council leader ‘scratching his head’ over how he will pay his household…
4
3
Michelle Fletcher has set up a car pool group. Image: Michelle Fletcher.
Angus woman gets up at 4am to share Stagecoach’s daily X7 cancellations with families…
4
The A90 Perth to Dundee road, near Inchture
Medics rush to help victim of horror Perthshire smash on A90 central reservation
5
Dundee school assault
Three boys, 12, reported to prosecutors over ‘serious assault’ near Dundee school
6
dundee espresso lab
Inside the newly opened Dundee Espresso Lab serving up Italian desserts and Kyoto-style coffee
7
Katie Dolatowski ran from Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court after sentencing. Image: DC Thomson.
Sex offender Katie Dolatowski placed on curfew for failing to tell police of move…
8
Tommy O'Dell and his DMA's bandmates will perform at Fat Sam's Live in April. Image: Andrew Cawley
Australian rockers DMA’S announce Dundee show
9
A packed Saints section at Easter Road last season. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone accept defeat in bid to get more tickets for Friday night clash…
10
Eric Hepburn.
Covid tester cleared of stalking ‘terrified’ Blairgowrie volunteer

More from The Courier

Photo shows a sign for Broughty Ferry railway station, with the name written in English and Gaelic.
STEVE FINAN: Stop pretending Scotland is a Gaelic-speaking nation
Henry's Coffee House in City Square
Henry’s Coffee House Dundee drive-thru plans recommended for refusal
A frustrated Edwards salutes the United fans. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Edwards accuses referee Kevin Clancy of time-wasting jibe in Dundee United defeat
James McPake was full of praise for Craig Wighton. Photographs: Craig Brown.
James McPake says it's Dunfermline's job to get 'vintage' Craig Wighton back to Premiership…
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Residents at two Fife care homes have showcase their new skills at their graduation ceremonies. Picture shows; Joseph Russell. Fife. Supplied by Four Seasons Health Care Group Date; 17/10/2022
Fife care home residents show off new graffiti skills at 'graduation' ceremony
The migrating autumn visitors fill the skyline over Montrose. Image: Paul Reid
Montrose Pinkies peak at nearly 40,000: But how do you count such a huge…
Seagreen wind farm jackets at the Port of Nigg. Seagreen is one of SSE Renewables' projects that help Scotland's economy
Top 4 results of SSE Renewables’ projects & activities in Scotland
The dilapidated Crown Hotel in Cowdenbeath. Image: DC Thomson.
Fire-ravaged Cowdenbeath hotel to be transformed into shops and flats
King Street in Stanley, Perthshire
Five cars targeted by overnight thieves in Stanley
The VAR set-up in Baillieston. Image: SNS
Everything you need to know about how VAR will work in Scottish football

Editor's Picks

Most Commented