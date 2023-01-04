Concern as fleet of empty Madras College buses travel through St Andrews every day to park at Craigtoun Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Concern as fleet of empty Madras College buses travel through St Andrews every day to park at Craigtoun Park

By Joanna Bremner
January 4 2023, 6.00am Updated: January 4 2023, 8.56am
School buses from Madras College at Craigtoun Country Park.
Madras College school buses are parking at Craigtoun Park during the school day. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Madras College school buses are making an extra nine-mile round trip every day to park up at Craigtoun Park rather than staying at the St Andrews school.

It is a 4.5 mile drive between the popular Fife green space and the campus.

The school buses are currently dropping kids off and nipping over to Craigtoun to park up for the day.

This situation will continue until the summer.

The extra mileage is a cause of concern for St Andrews business owner, Eric Milne.

The owner of Fisher & Donaldson said: “They are driving an extra eight to ten miles a day going to the new school, then right through the centre of town.

“This is an unnecessary increase of vehicles in the town.”

Ken Currie, the new rector at Madras College in St Andrews. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Ken Currie is the rector of Madras College.

He said: “The current bus contracts for our school are for drop-off and pick-up only.

“It doesn’t include standby/parking.”

School bus situation ‘isn’t ideal’

“This means that they have to park elsewhere, in this case at Craigtoun Park.

“We appreciate that this isn’t ideal and will be looking at this and local service provision when the contracts are renewed in time for August 2023.”

There are at least 17 buses which bring school pupils to and from Madras College.

There are two more for extracurricular activities.

Buses for Madras College parked in a line at Craigtoun Park near St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

If every bus is in use, that means each one is travelling 4.5 miles twice a day. That is nine miles a day five times a week.

And for 17 buses, that means 765 miles a week.

This creates the equivalent of 0.12 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per week according to this carbon emissions calculator.

According to statistics issued by the Scottish Government in September, the £55 million new Madras College which opened in August 2021 is already at 95% occupancy – just 72 pupils shy of its 1,450 limit.

St Andrews University has announced plans for a “world-leading” business school based at the former Madras College site on South Street.

