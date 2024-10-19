What will the launch of a new Ember bus service mean for bus users in Brechin?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Transport

What will the launch of a new Ember bus service mean for bus users in Brechin?

Ember is bringing inter city bus services to Brechin for the first time in many years. How do Brechiners feel about the new service and what benefits will it bring for the town?

Ember enthusiast and Brechin resident Maryrose Bryceland. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Ember enthusiast and Brechin resident Maryrose Bryceland. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
By Finn Nixon

Brechin residents had cause to celebrate recently when it was announced that a new bus service would be arriving in their town.

Ember will officially launch a new route on October 22 that will directly connect the Angus town to Aberdeen and Edinburgh.

And earlier this month around 20 Brechiners gathered at The Northern Hotel in Brechin to find out more about it.

Elderly residents made up the majority of the turnout at the hotel, which is near the bus stop that Ember will use.

But the congregation of potential bus users on a Thursday afternoon proved a pleasant surprise for Ember enthusiast and meeting organiser Maryrose Bryceland

The 49-year-old moved to Brechin two years ago and “fell in love with the place”.

“Brechin needed something like this badly because it has had dilapidated bus services”, she says.

Happy Brechin residents at the bus stop which the new Ember service will use.
Happy Brechin residents at the bus stop which the new Ember service will use. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“People can be quite judgemental about Brechin, but they’ve never been here and experienced it.

“We have been through so much as a wee community, particularly after the flooding.

“People have had to rebuild their lives because their houses are ruined.

“Brechin needed something positive”.

Storm Babet wrecked havoc in Brechin in October 2023, forcing some people out of their homes for months.

A new bus service is likely to be of small consolation to those who suffered from the storm’s effects a year on from Babet.

But Maryrose and others at the meeting are pleased that something positive is happening in the town.

For the first time in many years it will be connected to a long distance route, with the pre-existing intercity bus services speeding past on the nearby A90.

Where will the Ember bus go?

Ember started operating in October 2020 and already connects Dundee with Edinburgh and Glasgow.

It uses electric coaches and will operate on a near hourly basis throughout the day.

The full route between Bridge of Don and Edinburgh will connect Brechin with Aberdeen University, Forfar town centre, Dundee and Inglistion Park and Ride near Edinburgh Airport.

Three overnight services will stop outside the airport’s terminal.

“I’m a bit of a petrolhead, so to like electric buses is shocking”, admits Maryrose.

Maryrose Bryceland stands next to one of the Ember coaches, which was on a soft run through Brechin. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson.

“I was introduced to Ember when my son started working for them.

Maryrose recalls having to get a taxi to take her and her mother to Montrose railway station.

The bus they were on had broken down on a winter day.

It’s a journey many in Brechin are familiar with when trying to get to Aberdeen via a bus and then the train.

“If you had to deal with that everyday, then that would just be too stressful”, she adds.

“If you didn’t drive, then it wouldn’t be great to be dependent on public transport and it frustrates me.”

“When you’re on the bus you don’t have to worry about congestion, LEZ’s (low emission zones) or parking. It takes a lot of the hassle away.”

Brechin man considered moving before new Ember bus service was announced

Derek Harper is a Brechiner “born and bred” and tells me in a quiet corner of the hotel that he doesn’t drive.

The 60-year-old was questioning whether to leave his hometown after deciding to start a new business venture.

“I’ve had constant challenges with buses all my life”, explains Derek.

“It’s got more difficult post-Covid with timetable changes and driver shortages.

“I’m well schooled in having a contingency (plan).

“It was the always the case that if we wanted to go to Edinburgh and Glasgow to catch a show or something – we could never get to the train station early enough.

“The recent timetable change for the route through to Montrose has made it less reliable.

‘It has opened up Aberdeen for me’

Derek says he used to regularly travel to Aberdeen two days a week, taking the bus to Montrose and then a train.

A common thread amongst the residents at the meeting is that for years the town has been hampered by not having a direct link north to the Granite City.

“It’s always been that way and Aberdeen is like a different world”, adds Derek.

Derek Harper is a ‘born and bred’ Brechiner who relies on public transport to get around.

“It has opened up Aberdeen for me and I was originally thinking I might have to move there.

“But this route has made me think that it is more affordable for me to stay here.

“I have now booked events in Aberdeen in the evening and early starts in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

“This opens up social mobility and the economy, which has got me really excited.

“It is up to the town to capitalise on it, particularly when there have been challenges with the weather in Brechin.

“I’m not the only one thinking it is getting harder to stay in Brechin.”

Derek has recently found job hunting hard going, realising that it is difficult to get to the other Angus towns – excluding Forfar – early enough for many jobs.

He also argues that it is going to make it easier to visit Ninewells Hospital in Dundee by bus.

“You’re over three hours to get to the hospital and back right now.

“That’s a real strain on the family members of those that can’t drive.”

Will Ember help Brechin and Angus attract more visitors?

Norma Lyall is also attending the meeting in her role as a development worker at the Angus Tourism Cooperative.

And the 60-year-old has recently received her National Entitlement Card for free bus travel.

“I’m trying to use my car less for cost and environmental purposes”, she says.

Norma Lyall is a development worker at the Angus Tourism Cooperative. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“This is an amazing opportunity for Brechin and for people to get to different cultural experiences in the bigger cities.

“I used to work at the Waterstones book shop in Dundee and I tried using public transport, but you had to leave so early – around an hour and a half before your shift.

“And then coming home in the winter in the dark it wasn’t always reliable that the bus would turn up.”

The existing Stagecoach service from Brechin to Dundee mostly operates every two hours, with an increased frequency at commuting times.

But now the Brechin resident plans to use the service to travel to Edinburgh Airport and hopes its arrival will help promote what Angus has to offer.

“We’ve got a whole range of people that want to come and explore Angus”, adds Norma.

“It is a bit of hidden gem and it’s not far to the southern edges of the Cairngorms National Park from Brechin or Forfar.

“There is also an increase in people going bikepacking.

“It has got great potential for wider Angus.

“People are still not in their homes in Brechin and there is that uncertainty and insecurity.

“We have deprivation in Brechin. But hopefully it will make travel more inclusive for everyone.”

Stagecoach chose not to comment when approached by The Courier.

More from Transport

Councillor Alasdair Bailey thinks the free bus passes should be extended to rail travel. Image: Steve MacDougall/Kim Cessford/Mhorvan Park/DC Thomson.
Should we take bus passes away from Perthshire youngsters?
4
Drew Smart and Douglas Fraser with a bus from the Glenfarg Community Transport's fleet. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
How did the Glenfarg community get its bus service back on the road?
3
Chris and Jack with the 10-year old Tesla. Image: Kim Cessford.
Revisiting Scotland's first Tesla with Chris van der Kuyl
Brett Brough shares a joke with the chair of the Dundee Cycling Forum Valentine Scarlett. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Should Dundee's roads be more accessible for cyclists and those with disabilities?
14
The Kia EV3
Discover the future of driving at Fiskens’ Kia EV3 exclusive event
Kim Rennie waits at the main bus stop in Ferryden near Montrose.
Is public transport too dangerous for women and how do we fix that in…
3
Lyall Allan, from Buckhaven, at Leven railway station.
Fife wheelchair user teams up with transport giant to fix 'broken' accessible train travel
The Forfar Road and Kingsway junction can prove difficult for motorists. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson.
We rank five Dundee junctions that can prove confusing for visitors
6
Skootz opened an e-scooter store on Lyon Street, Dundee in August. Image: James Simpson/DCT Media.
Should e-scooters be legal in Dundee?
25
The MG3 is an economical and well equipped supermini. Image: Jack McKeown.
Why 'value' MG3 Hybrid supermini is a winner on East Neuk's rural roads
2

Conversation