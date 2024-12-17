Dunblane man’s gritting anger after ambulance called to his fall on icy footpath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunblane man’s gritting anger after ambulance called to his fall on icy footpath

"All they need to do is put in some more grit bins - there is nothing really that difficult or expensive about it."

By Finn Nixon
Jerry Forde at home near Dunblane.
Jerry Forde contacted Stirling Council after taking a nasty fall in Dunblane. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

A Dunblane man has called for better gritting after taking a fall on a footpath in the town.

Jerry Forde needed ambulance treatment after slipping while on his way to catch the 8.08am train to his work in Glasgow on Thursday morning.

The 63-year-old was stepping back off Old Doune Road and onto the footpath when he fell near St Laurence Avenue, injuring his knee and thigh.

Jerry said: “I’m hobbling quite a lot, but I was lucky not to break any bones.

“I contacted the [Stirling] Council afterwards and they didn’t seem too concerned about it.

“We had freezing fog for a few days before, but the footpath didn’t seem to be gritted.

“There had been gritters out on the road and it’s not as if this cold spell suddenly arrived.”

The Scottish Power employee has been able to continue working remotely, but is still on the mend.

Fall on busy Dunblane road

Old Doune Road is often busy with traffic heading to the railway station.

It is also used by those heading up the hill to Dunblane High School.

A passing paper boy called the ambulance and a woman provided Jerry with a blanket.

Old Doune Road, Dunblane
Jerry Forde took a fall after stepping back onto the footpath on Old Doune Road. Image: Google Street View

A GP also helped him into her car to keep him warm until paramedics arrived.

Several other Dunblane residents complained about black ice on the town’s roads last week.

And Jerry says he saw several others struggling to walk in the cold conditions.

‘More grit bins needed’ to deal with black ice

There were also other reports on social media of black ice in the town on Thursday.

He added: “I saw other pedestrians who were having to hold onto hand railings.

“We were struggling when I managed to get back up and I was worried we would fall again.

“I was wearing sensible footwear and I wasn’t running late.

“I don’t want to make a claim to the council, but this needs addressed.

“All they need to do is put in some more grit bins.

“There is nothing really that difficult or expensive about it.

“I hope to be back and dancing for Christmas Eve”.

Stirling Council says footpath was gritted

Stirling Council classifies the footpath along the length of Old Doune Road as a priority one gritting route.

The council told The Courier it had been gritted on the day of Jerry’s fall.

It also says it prioritises routes leading to schools, hospitals, train stations and health clinics for gritting.

Jerry Forde would like to see more grit bins in Dunblane. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

A council spokesperson said: “We are sorry to hear that this resident had a fall and hope he is recovering well from his injuries.

“All of our priority one roads and footways were gritted on Thursday December 12 including the footway on the south side of Old Doune Road, which was treated between 5am and 8am.

“We also provide 506 grit bins across the Stirling area, which are regularly replenished during the winter for use by residents.

“While we are committed to keeping our roads and pathways clear and accessible during the challenging winter months, we encourage residents to plan ahead and follow the guidance from key national agencies.”

