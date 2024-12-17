Perth rugby pitch upgrade could boost North Inch flood resilience

Perthshire Rugby Club has won planning permission to install drainage and new floodlights at its North Inch pitches.

The group has four pitches next to Bell’s Sports Centre.

But only one has floodlights at present, which means it is heavily used in winter.

The club’s planning application describes it as “in a near permanent state of disrepair”.

Lights standing 15m tall will now be installed around the three pitches closest to Bell’s.

And the ground will be dug up in phases so new drainage can be installed.

The works are likely to take two to three years.

And planners say properly-installed new drainage channels and permeable surfaces could improve the overall flood resilience of the area.

North Inch access maintained as part of rugby club upgrade

Perth and Kinross Council’s planning committee approved the plans.

It’s the second time the club has applied for permission to carry out the works.

The last application was withdrawn last year following concerns about public access and the use of Perth common good land.

The previous plan featured hedging “to dissuade the public from walking their dogs and misusing the surface”.

But there are no hedges in the new design.

The club says the pitches upgrade – and separate plans for its changing room and clubhouse – would allow members to train all year round and mean Scottish Rugby can hold tournaments and events there.

Facilities enjoyed by generations

The rugby club’s application received two objections including one from North Inch and Muirton Community Council.

It said the works were planned for “an area of archaeological and historical significance”.

The North Inch is recorded as the site of the Battle of the Clans in 1396 and the execution site of witches in the 17th century.

But the committee unanimously approved the plans.

Bailie Claire McLaren said: “This is investment in a sports facility that is enjoyed by many generations and is actually a sports heritage within the centre of Perth.”