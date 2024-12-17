Perth rugby pitch upgrade could boost North Inch flood resilience

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth rugby pitch upgrade could boost North Inch flood resilience

Perthshire Rugby Club has won approval for new drainage and floodlighting around its pitches on Perth's North Inch.

By Kathryn Anderson Local Democracy Reporter
Perthshire rugby club players chasing rugby ball on North Inch, Perth
Sporting action at Perthshire Rugby Club's Perth Beer Festival on the North Inch earlier this year. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Perthshire Rugby Club has won planning permission to install drainage and new floodlights at its North Inch pitches.

The group has four pitches next to Bell’s Sports Centre.

But only one has floodlights at present, which means it is heavily used in winter.

The club’s planning application describes it as “in a near permanent state of disrepair”.

Lights standing 15m tall will now be installed around the three pitches closest to Bell’s.

And the ground will be dug up in phases so new drainage can be installed.

Aerial view of North Inch, Perth
Perthshire Rugby Club trains next to Bell’s Sports Centre on the North Inch. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency.

The works are likely to take two to three years.

And planners say properly-installed new drainage channels and permeable surfaces could improve the overall flood resilience of the area.

North Inch access maintained as part of rugby club upgrade

Perth and Kinross Council’s planning committee approved the plans.

It’s the second time the club has applied for permission to carry out the works.

The last application was withdrawn last year following concerns about public access and the use of Perth common good land.

Man carrying dog through floodwater on North Inch with ruby pitches behind
The rugby pitch upgrade could improve North Inch flood resilience, say experts. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

The previous plan featured hedging “to dissuade the public from walking their dogs and misusing the surface”.

But there are no hedges in the new design.

The club says the pitches upgrade – and separate plans for its changing room and clubhouse – would allow members to train all year round and mean Scottish Rugby can hold tournaments and events there.

Facilities enjoyed by generations

The rugby club’s application received two objections including one from North Inch and Muirton Community Council.

It said the works were planned for “an area of archaeological and historical significance”.

Two men playing rugby, one tackling the other as the ball flies away
Scenes from the rugby sevens tournament at this year’s Perthshire Rugby Club beer festival on the North Inch. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

The North Inch is recorded as the site of the Battle of the Clans in 1396 and the execution site of witches in the 17th century.

But the committee unanimously approved the plans.

Bailie Claire McLaren said: “This is investment in a sports facility that is enjoyed by many generations and is actually a sports heritage within the centre of Perth.”

