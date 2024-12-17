Dundee rescue dog Mr Piffles stars in Netflix hit Queer Eye weeks after his death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee rescue dog Mr Piffles stars in Netflix hit Queer Eye weeks after his death

The chihuahua - adopted by professional magician Piff the Magic Dragon - passed away just short of his 17th birthday.

By Ben MacDonald
Piff, real name John van der Put, with Mr Piffles in Queer Eye. Image: Ilana Panich-Linsman/Netflix
Piff, real name John van der Put, with Mr Piffles in Queer Eye. Image: Ilana Panich-Linsman/Netflix

Mr Piffles, a rescue dog from Dundee, is the guest star on the new series of Netflix hit Queer Eye.

The chihuahua is the sidekick of professional magician Piff the Magic Dragon.

Piff, real name John van der Put, has made Mr Piffles a part of his act since adopting him in 2007.

The pair have appeared on America’s Got Talent and supported Mumford and Sons at their Caird Hall concert in 2012.

Queer Eye’s ninth season, where five advisers spend a week improving someone’s life, arrived on Netflix last week.

In the episode, John is nominated by his assistant and real-life partner Jade for a makeover.

Sadly, weeks before the series arrived on the streaming platform, John revealed that Mr Piffles had died, just shy of his 17th birthday.

Piff and Mr Piffles appeared on America’s Got Talent. Image: Shutterstock/Debby Wong

Discussing Mr Piffles, John said: “He’s 16 and a half and he’s a rescue dog from Dundee in Scotland.

“I got him when he was a year and eight months and we’ve been together ever since.

“I adopted Mr Piffles but soon it was like he adopted me.

“When I was starting out and coming up the gigs were rough, long journeys and terrible dive bars.

“He was the one who was there, we did it together.”

Dundee rescue dog appears on Netflix series

Later in the episode, John reveals why Mr Piffles became a part of his act.

“I was doing my first show at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival,” he said.

“It was funny but I thought: ‘This needs something. It needs a gimmick’.

“The girl who was running the venue, she had a chihuahua and we put the chihuahua in the show. It was so funny.

“The next day, we searched for rescue chihuahuas and we found Mr Piffles.”

Queer Eye advisers (L to R) Jeremiah Brent, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Tan France with Mr Piffles, John and partner Jade. Image: Ilana Panich-Linsman/Netflix

The episode ends with a dapper John receiving the Magician of the Year award from the Academy of Magical Arts.

In his speech, John said: “To Mr Piffles, who is in the house tonight. The world’s only magic-performing chihuahua.

“Although you had many opportunities over the years to go solo, thank you for not doing it.”

John wasn’t the only one who benefitted from the show, with Mr Piffles getting his own ‘magical playground’ outside the Las Vegas venue where they perform.

But John broke the sad news about Mr Piffles’ death on Instagram in November.

He said: “For over fifteen years I’ve had the privilege and the pleasure of being upstaged and outshone night after night by that little ball of fluffy indifference.

“He came into my life when I had nothing, and set me on the path to a career I could only dream of.

“In the beginning, I may have rescued him, but in the end, he rescued me.”

Earlier this year, John paid $60,000 to clone Mr Piffles, allowing him to retire after years of performing.

