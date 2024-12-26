We ranked Stirling’s worst roundabouts – do you agree?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
We ranked Stirling’s worst roundabouts – do you agree?

Stirling has dozens of roundabouts, but some cause more frustration for drivers than others.

Customs Roundabout in Stirling deals with heavy traffic daily. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
By Isla Glen

Roundabouts are an inevitable part of driving around Stirling.

While some are a doddle, others are tricky to navigate.

Drivers can struggle with which lane to be in, getting out and moving over.

We’ve ranked the most troublesome roundabouts in Stirling, but let us know in the comments if you agree.

5) Muirton Roundabout

Muriton Roundabout is close to Springkerse Retail Park. Image: Google Street View

Situated in the middle of the A91, Muirton Roundabout is often laden with vehicles.

It’s the main point of access to Springkerse Retail Park, close to The Peak, Forthbank Stadium and St Modan’s.

At times, it can feel impossible to get across this roundabout, with constant streams of traffic on all sides.

Coming from Forthside and not turning left can leave motorists frustrated.

It may be the smallest roundabout on the list, but that’s precisely what makes it so problematic.

Tackling this one on a busy weekend is simply annoying.

4) Customs Roundabout

Backed up traffic on Customs Roundabout during active travel roadworks in Causewayhead. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

It’s best known for being home to the Bridge Clock Tower, but Customs Roundabout is one of the busiest in Stirling.

Linking Causewayhead, Cornton and beyond with the city centre – not to mention the Tesco superstore and everything up Burghmuir Road – means driving here can often feel like a nightmare.

If it’s rush hour, Customs Roundabout is best avoided.

When there are roadworks nearby, the backlog is immense and causes severe delays.

So, while it’s simple enough to navigate and not particularly dangerous, the sheer volume of traffic using this route means this roundabout makes our list of the city’s worst.

3) Bannockburn/Pirnhall Interchange

The Bannockburn Interchange is inescapable. Image: Google Street View

While some call it the Bannockburn Interchange and others the Pirnhall Interchange, what everyone can agree on is how difficult this roundabout is.

Firstly, it’s huge and has a confusing amount of lanes for those unfamiliar with it.

Secondly, this interchange is unavoidable, as it connects all of the major routes.

Edinburgh, Falkirk, Glasgow and anywhere else you want to go – this is how you get there.

When it’s busy, moving over to exit is tricky.

And the high speeds at which some drivers travel round can leave many motorists stuck waiting to come onto the interchange.

At least the signs and road markings are clear, both on approach and on the roundabout.

2) Craigs Roundabout

Craigs Roundabout strikes fear into the hearts of learner drivers. Image: Google Street View

This list wouldn’t be complete without the Craigs Roundabout.

It has been striking fear into the hearts of learner drivers for years, and honking horns is its standard soundtrack.

Hitting it at rush hour means you’re guaranteed to crawl up to the give way line at a snail’s pace.

And there’s always one driver who has ended up in the wrong lane and is begging to move over.

With six arms in total and up to three possible lanes, this roundabout’s set-up is deeply confusing for those who aren’t familiar with it.

Plus, Craigs is a key route for city-centre driving.

It’s the connecting vein to reach most shopping destinations, places to eat, supermarkets, garages, and much more.

1) Keir Roundabout

Accidents are common on the Keir Roundabout. Image: Google Street View

The Keir Roundabout finishes off this list – the worst of the worst.

It marks the start of the deadly A9, is the site of multiple accidents annually, and handles a high volume of traffic each day.

Furthermore, there are often long queues and drivers speeding round to their exit here.

A petition is currently calling for upgrades to the Keir Roundabout over safety concerns.

And with regular bumps, smashes and close calls, it’s not hard to see why locals are worried.

Late at night or early in the morning, the Keir Roundabout doesn’t prove a problem.

But, at peak times, it can cause drivers a headache – or much, much worse.

Conversation