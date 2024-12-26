We ranked Stirling’s worst roundabouts – do you agree?

Roundabouts are an inevitable part of driving around Stirling.

While some are a doddle, others are tricky to navigate.

Drivers can struggle with which lane to be in, getting out and moving over.

We’ve ranked the most troublesome roundabouts in Stirling, but let us know in the comments if you agree.

5) Muirton Roundabout

Situated in the middle of the A91, Muirton Roundabout is often laden with vehicles.

It’s the main point of access to Springkerse Retail Park, close to The Peak, Forthbank Stadium and St Modan’s.

At times, it can feel impossible to get across this roundabout, with constant streams of traffic on all sides.

Coming from Forthside and not turning left can leave motorists frustrated.

It may be the smallest roundabout on the list, but that’s precisely what makes it so problematic.

Tackling this one on a busy weekend is simply annoying.

4) Customs Roundabout

It’s best known for being home to the Bridge Clock Tower, but Customs Roundabout is one of the busiest in Stirling.

Linking Causewayhead, Cornton and beyond with the city centre – not to mention the Tesco superstore and everything up Burghmuir Road – means driving here can often feel like a nightmare.

If it’s rush hour, Customs Roundabout is best avoided.

When there are roadworks nearby, the backlog is immense and causes severe delays.

So, while it’s simple enough to navigate and not particularly dangerous, the sheer volume of traffic using this route means this roundabout makes our list of the city’s worst.

3) Bannockburn/Pirnhall Interchange

While some call it the Bannockburn Interchange and others the Pirnhall Interchange, what everyone can agree on is how difficult this roundabout is.

Firstly, it’s huge and has a confusing amount of lanes for those unfamiliar with it.

Secondly, this interchange is unavoidable, as it connects all of the major routes.

Edinburgh, Falkirk, Glasgow and anywhere else you want to go – this is how you get there.

When it’s busy, moving over to exit is tricky.

And the high speeds at which some drivers travel round can leave many motorists stuck waiting to come onto the interchange.

At least the signs and road markings are clear, both on approach and on the roundabout.

2) Craigs Roundabout

This list wouldn’t be complete without the Craigs Roundabout.

It has been striking fear into the hearts of learner drivers for years, and honking horns is its standard soundtrack.

Hitting it at rush hour means you’re guaranteed to crawl up to the give way line at a snail’s pace.

And there’s always one driver who has ended up in the wrong lane and is begging to move over.

With six arms in total and up to three possible lanes, this roundabout’s set-up is deeply confusing for those who aren’t familiar with it.

Plus, Craigs is a key route for city-centre driving.

It’s the connecting vein to reach most shopping destinations, places to eat, supermarkets, garages, and much more.

1) Keir Roundabout

The Keir Roundabout finishes off this list – the worst of the worst.

It marks the start of the deadly A9, is the site of multiple accidents annually, and handles a high volume of traffic each day.

Furthermore, there are often long queues and drivers speeding round to their exit here.

A petition is currently calling for upgrades to the Keir Roundabout over safety concerns.

And with regular bumps, smashes and close calls, it’s not hard to see why locals are worried.

Late at night or early in the morning, the Keir Roundabout doesn’t prove a problem.

But, at peak times, it can cause drivers a headache – or much, much worse.

