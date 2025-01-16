THREE railway lines in Tayside, Fife and Stirling hit by engineering work on same weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
THREE railway lines in Tayside, Fife and Stirling hit by engineering work on same weekend

Find out how your services will be affected on Saturday and Sunday.

By Finn Nixon
A ScotRail train at Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
A ScotRail train at Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Three railway routes across Tayside, Fife and Stirling are set to be hit with engineering work on the same weekend.

Buses will replace trains on several lines this Saturday and Sunday – affecting services through Dundee, Perth, Fife and Stirling.

The routes affected are:

  • Glasgow Queen Street and Perth/Dundee (Saturday and Sunday)
  • Haymarket and Perth via Stirling (Saturday and Sunday)
  • Perth and Ladybank (Sunday only)

The impact on each route will be as follows.

Glasgow Queen Street to Perth/Dundee

On both days, buses will replace ScotRail trains between Glasgow Queen Street and Perth/Dundee.

This will also impact services to and from Aberdeen.

Haymarket to Perth via Stirling

Buses will run from Edinburgh Haymarket to Perth via Stirling, connecting with ScotRail Inverness trains at Perth.

These buses will visit timetabled stops between Stirling and Perth.

On Saturday, alternative ScotRail trains will also operate to Perth and Stirling via Fife.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Edinburgh to Perth ScotRail services will be diverted to Dundee instead.

There will also be changes to LNER services on this route.

A LNER train at Leuchars Station.
LNER trains will also be affected. Image: LNER Azuma

The operator’s 7.55am Inverness to London Kings Cross service on Saturday will be diverted between Perth and Haymarket.

This means it will not call at Gleneagles, Stirling and Falkirk Grahamston.

The noon London Kings Cross to Inverness service will also only go as far as Edinburgh Waverley.

A bus will replace the Edinburgh to Inverness portion of this journey, but will only stop at Perth.

LNER services on Sunday will start and terminate at Stirling, with replacement buses running between Stirling and Inverness.

Perth to Ladybank

This line will be closed on Sunday only.

Scheduled ScotRail trains between the two stations will be replaced by buses, with these connecting with onward trains.

‘Check before you travel’

ScotRail has advised passengers to use the National Rail Journey Planner before heading out.

These latest line closures come after buses replaced trains from Dundee to Aberdeen over two consecutive weekends.

