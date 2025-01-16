THREE railway lines in Tayside, Fife and Stirling hit by engineering work on same weekend

Three railway routes across Tayside, Fife and Stirling are set to be hit with engineering work on the same weekend.

Buses will replace trains on several lines this Saturday and Sunday – affecting services through Dundee, Perth, Fife and Stirling.

The routes affected are:

Glasgow Queen Street and Perth/Dundee (Saturday and Sunday)

Haymarket and Perth via Stirling (Saturday and Sunday)

Perth and Ladybank (Sunday only)

The impact on each route will be as follows.

Glasgow Queen Street to Perth/Dundee

On both days, buses will replace ScotRail trains between Glasgow Queen Street and Perth/Dundee.

This will also impact services to and from Aberdeen.

Haymarket to Perth via Stirling

Buses will run from Edinburgh Haymarket to Perth via Stirling, connecting with ScotRail Inverness trains at Perth.

These buses will visit timetabled stops between Stirling and Perth.

On Saturday, alternative ScotRail trains will also operate to Perth and Stirling via Fife.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Edinburgh to Perth ScotRail services will be diverted to Dundee instead.

There will also be changes to LNER services on this route.

The operator’s 7.55am Inverness to London Kings Cross service on Saturday will be diverted between Perth and Haymarket.

This means it will not call at Gleneagles, Stirling and Falkirk Grahamston.

The noon London Kings Cross to Inverness service will also only go as far as Edinburgh Waverley.

A bus will replace the Edinburgh to Inverness portion of this journey, but will only stop at Perth.

LNER services on Sunday will start and terminate at Stirling, with replacement buses running between Stirling and Inverness.

Perth to Ladybank

This line will be closed on Sunday only.

Scheduled ScotRail trains between the two stations will be replaced by buses, with these connecting with onward trains.

‘Check before you travel’

ScotRail has advised passengers to use the National Rail Journey Planner before heading out.

These latest line closures come after buses replaced trains from Dundee to Aberdeen over two consecutive weekends.