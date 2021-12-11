FIONA ARMSTRONG: Storm Arwen has a lot to answer for

An error occurred. Please try again.

It is two weeks past now, but Storm Arwen still has a heck of a lot to answer for.

The most powerful storm in decades sees winds of a hundred miles an hour. Roofs are blown off. Trees are flattened. Power lines are broken.

The stories are numerous – and some are scarier than others.

Tragically, three people die in the ensuing chaos.

Trains and planes will be grounded, but not before a flight landing at Edinburgh sees frightened buffeted passengers gratefully disembarking.

The sea turtle blown off course

Animals are also traumatised. Dogs barking anxiously as alarms go off. Sheep spooked in fields.

Then there is the rare sea turtle, the one normally found near Mexico, that is reportedly blown 5,000 miles off course to end up in Wales.

Here in the south of Scotland, we get off comparatively lightly, weather-wise.

Admittedly, it is a wild and noisy 24 hours. But the house still stands with no sign of fallen slates.

Then we only lose power for about 18 hours. Unlike some places. I do hope they have sorted you out in the north-east by now…

No, the real sadness with us is that several large trees are down.

Losing old trees

One is a vast variegated fir that has been half-uprooted and is now leaning ominously and waiting for someone to put it out of its misery.

Another, an ancient Douglas Fir, lies forlornly on its side, having narrowly missed the barn roof.

But the real upset is the 200-year-old beech on the drive. Looking at this great rooted monster you might have imagined that nothing could shift it.

You would be wrong. The lethal wind toppled this giant, too.

Another tall specimen has taken out the fence into the field. Then there are the fallen branches dotted around the policies.

The tree surgeon has been contacted. But as you might imagine, he is currently a very busy man.

Meanwhile Chain-Saw Chief is away

And in normal times his expertise would not be needed. Because the enthusiastic Chain-Saw Chief would be dealing with this problem.

But the MacGregor is away on his travels. He is photographing in Nambia. Which is very useful. Where is a husband when you need one?!

I tell him everything is fine. That the storm has passed us by. After all, what can he do from several thousand miles away?

I also do not let him know about the oldest MacNaughties. This is his dog, a 15-year-old Cocker Spaniel, black with a white bib.

Old Barra is starting to fade

Barra is still eating well enough, but he is fading fast.

Now he is having difficulties standing up and it is worrying to watch.

DD (darling daughter) and I tempt him with a biscuit. We hoik him to his feet until he is steady enough to take the offering.

Slowly but surely, he has move. He must not seize up. Because we need to keep him going until dad gets back.

In the meantime, we are clearing debris from the garden paths.

And just thankful that when this happens the leaves are off the trees. Otherwise this could have been far worse.