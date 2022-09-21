RAB DOUGLAS: This could be the right time for Max Anderson and Adam Legzdins Dundee recall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
RAB DOUGLAS: This could be the right time for Max Anderson and Adam Legzdins Dundee recall

By Rab Douglas
September 21 2022, 6.00pm
Dundee midfielder Max Anderson.
Dundee midfielder Max Anderson.

The Challenge Cup has changed names a few times over the years.

And it’s changed format a few times as well.

Dundee are heading south to play a team in the Welsh League, which is a far cry from the day I was part of the side that won the trophy at McDiarmid Park in 2009.

It’s not the biggest competition in Scottish football but it gave special memories to the fans who roared us on to a 3-2 comeback against Inverness Caley Thistle.

And the same goes for the players.

Unfortunately, it didn’t lead to us winning promotion that season but it’s definitely been a springboard for a few clubs over the years.

Gary Bowyer will certainly be thinking that way.

Let’s face it, this is the least important competition Dundee will take part in this season.

The Championship is by far the biggest and Gary will want to use the game against The New Saints to get his team in a better place for a much shorter trip the following weekend – to Hamilton.

Put it another way, I’d be surprised if he doesn’t make a few changes to the team which lost at Dens Park on Saturday.

For me, this would be the perfect time to bring Max Anderson back into the starting line-up.

As always with selection issues, I don’t get to see players in training, but Max is a player I really rate.

And I’m not alone – he was called up for the Scotland under-21s last season and there aren’t many others who can say that in the Championship.

He was one of Dundee’s best performers in the Premiership and a box-to-box central midfielder who can go beyond the strikers and get you a goal is a big asset to any squad.

For whatever reason, he hasn’t started a match for a while, and Gary didn’t bring him on last Saturday when Dundee were searching for an equaliser.

When he gets his chance, Max will have to take it to show his manager he should have been playing all along.

Another one who could well be recalled is Adam Legzdins.

Dundee’s defensive record is a concern – they’ve conceded three goals on three occasions and it should have been four times when we visited Dens a few weeks ago.

I haven’t seen enough of Harry Sharp to properly evaluate his game but experience can be vital when a team is leaking goals and Legzdins has that.

He was another who had more good games than bad last season as well.

With Shaun Byrne coming back to fitness, Gary has options to change things up.

And I’d expect him to do it.

It’s a bit of a different story for Arbroath.

We got a big win on Saturday and the gaffer may well be thinking that this is the time to try and build some momentum.

All of a sudden the league table looks a bit more bunched and hopefully it’s a case of onwards and upwards.

Ange Postecoglou made a few changes for Sunday’s game against St Mirren and they clearly didn’t pay off.

It will no doubt inform his choices moving forward and for Celtic fringe players who didn’t perform, it won’t be easy for them to go knocking on their manager’s door in the next few weeks.

For the team as a whole, it wouldn’t surprise me at all if another long unbeaten league run gets started off the back of it.

