‘She died having the time of her life’: Family’s tribute to woman killed in A9 Dunkeld crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman who died in a crash on the A9 near Dunkeld was “having the time of her life” during a holiday in Scotland, her family have said.

Jacalyn Margittay, 69, from Sturgeon Bay in Wisconsin in the United States, died at the scene of the multi-vehicle collision on Friday.

A family statement released through Police Scotland on Wednesday said: “Jacalyn Margittay was travelling with a dear friend, visiting loved ones, and died having the time of her life.

“She is survived by her partner Daniel Karnopp, and her children Nichja (David) Yeaman, Gina (Tim) Chandler, and Andrew (Rickijo) Heimbuch.”

Jacalyn was driving a dark grey Hyundai i10 which was involved in a collision with a white Volkswagen Golf and a white Ford Transit van.

Her 76-year-old passenger sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries, and was taken to Ninewells hospital by air ambulance.

Both the driver of the Golf – a 71-year-old man – and the passenger, a 53-year-old woman, sustained serious injuries and were taken to Ninewells Hospital by ambulance.

The driver of the van was not injured.

Probe into circumstances of A9 crash continues

The road was shut in both directions for more than seven hours following the crash.

Police say their investigation into the circumstances of the crash is continuing.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 101, quoting incident reference number 1257 of September 16.