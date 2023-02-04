With a tip of the hat to My Chemical Romance I’m not OK with okay, I promise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Columnists

With a tip of the hat to My Chemical Romance I’m not OK with okay, I promise

By Steve Finan
February 4 2023, 12.09am
Post Thumbnail

Let me tell you something that I think isn’t OK. I will start with the assertion that, though we use familiar words or phrases we rarely stop to think what they actually mean or where they came from.

Honeymoon, for instance. It’s a lovely word, conjuring images of happy, enjoyable, and perhaps energetic times. But it is a pessimistic word. The original meaning was that the sweetness won’t last, waning quickly like the moon from its full state to a shadow of its former self.

The origin of “trivial” is, I think, also interesting. The medieval education system was divided into seven liberal arts. They were the quadrivium: arithmetic, geometry, astronomy and music. And the trivium: grammar, logic and rhetoric.

The trivium was held to be easier to learn, of little value, and less import. So we get the modern word’s meaning. Hah, show me a mathematician who has anything better than trivial grammar skills!

Then there is the idiom: “don’t try to teach your granny to suck eggs”. It refers to a person giving advice to another who is already familiar with the task, and probably knows better than the advice-giver.

Before modern dentistry many elderly people had very bad teeth, or no teeth. The way to ingest protein was to poke a hole in each end of the shell of a raw egg and suck out the contents. Therefore, a granny was usually already an expert on sucking eggs.

I’m not sure why the granny couldn’t crack the egg into a cup.

Anyway, there is often debate over the derivation and spelling of what is the most commonly-used word in the world across all languages. That word is “OK”. Or to some, “okay”.

In Boston, in the late 1830s, there was a fashion for acronyms, much like the modern habits of text-speak which uses such tomfoolery as LOL, BRB and OMG. There was, at the same time, another “craze” for spelling simple words incorrectly. We also have this today, we call it “all public comment online”.

So “oll korrect” a humorous misspelling, became “OK”, a fashionable acronym. It stuck long after the witty wordplay of brazen Bostonians was forgotten.

This is an example of what often happens in English. A word enters the language: umbrella (from Italian); smuggle (Dutch); poodle (German); pyjamas (Hindi); tea (Chinese); or pet (Gaelic). But the origin, and any exoticism the word may have had, is soon forgotten.

All this allows me to say that, staying true to the origin, writing “okay” is never OK.

 

 

Word of the week

Evanesce (verb)

To pass out of sight, memory, or existence. EG: “Old meanings of words evanesce unless we find a way to grant them vigour from time to time”.

Read the latest Oh my word! every Saturday in The Courier. Contact me at sfinan@dctmedia.co.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Columnists

Rab's a fan of coloured lights, they make him happy.
RAB MCNEIL: Coloured lights are magic, but scent escapes me
Lord and Lady Robert Baden-powell Talking To The Brownies. Would they be pleased with Mary-Jane?
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: I was a Brownie, but I'd rather have been a Scout
Dumfries will host the Scottish Curling Championships. Image: SNS.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Canadian national curling championships are as big as ever but Scottish event…
A department store is a place of comfort and quiet opulence.
RAB MCNEIL: I'm a fan of department stores
Only one person allowed to have a go at Mary-Jane's brother Rocket. And that is Mary-Jane.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: My brother Rocket is 50, and he's the best
Lesley is going for her driving test again. Fourth time lucky?
LESLEY HART: Passing my driving test? Maybe 4th time lucky
Post Thumbnail
Reduplication in English is rarely super-awesome
The challenge of Rangers and Celtic awaits St Johnstone and Dundee United. Images: SNS.
JIM SPENCE: Hope springs eternal as Dundee United and St Johnstone face Old Firm…
Darvel manager Mick Kennedy. Image: SNS.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Mick Kennedy pre-match Darvel team-talk was inspirational but the opposite of what…
Objects conspire against Rab. He knows it to be true.
RAB MCNEIL: I knew it. Objects are out to get me

Most Read

1
The sunken hot tub at the home in Blair Place, Kirkcaldy.
Fife home with indoor sunken hot tub and steam room on sale for £415,000
2
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…
3
Police at Kinnoull Hill after the body was found. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Police confirm identity of body discovered at Perth beauty spot
4
An aerial view of Alyth Substation.
Dundee’s Kingsway to close as giant part sent to £86m Perthshire substation
5
Lorraine Kelly's former home in Broughty Ferry is on sale. Image: Savills.
Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million
6
Man found injured near Douglas Medical Centere in Dundee
Probe as man found injured on Dundee street
7
Farah Al-Nuaimi appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Jealous wife tried to set fire to husband in Dundee flat
8
Ernest Nicolson has been missing from Dunfermline since Friday. Image: Police Scotland.
Police appeal for missing Dunfermline man
9
Paul Brown admitted the terrifying crime on the banks of Loch Tummel.
Jekyll and Hyde brute jailed for nearly drowning wife in Perthshire loch
10
Rannoch Road, Perth. Image: Google Street View.
Police probe after man acted aggressively towards public in Perth street

More from The Courier

Pars boss James McPake. Image: Craig Brown.
James McPake hails 'team performance' from Dunfermline and gives update on Rhys Breen injury
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell is ready to fight for survival. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell insists Arbroath are up for Championship survival fight ahead of Cove Rangers…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer was frustrated at his side's 1-1 draw at Hamilton. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on Hamilton frustration as he explains Zach Robinson and Luke…
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray reveals Connor McBride pep talk as goal hero proves…
The Pars celebrate. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Montrose verdict: Key moments and star men as Pars get back to…
Ryan Edwards trudges off. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Star man, player ratings and key moments as Ryan Edwards sees…
Police were called to Kinnoull Street in Perth on Friday evening. Image: Google Maps.
Man taken to hospital after being struck by bus in Perth
Dundee striker Kwame Thomas battles with the Hamilton backline. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee Verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Hamilton hold out for…
Arbroath hosted Raith Rovers. Image: SNS
Arbroath v Raith Rovers verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Kirkcaldy side battle…
Firefighters were called to the blaze on Saturday afternoon. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fire services tackle blaze at Glenrothes home

Editor's Picks

Most Commented