If my words have offended you, then it wasn’t intentional

By Steve Finan
March 18 2023, 12.34am
Post Thumbnail

I have great regard for readers of this column. I’ve met a few and am always impressed. I’d go as far as to say that people with an interest in the English language, how it is put together and used, are intelligent people.

You are fair-minded and clear-minded, so I understand you will have considered opinions on the Gary Lineker affair. You will, similarly, be able to opine on Home Secretary Suella Braverman. And Fiona Bruce. And former prime minister Boris Johnson’s father. And who is on strike and why they are on strike. And the recycling of drinks cans.

You’ll know your own mind on what SNP leadership candidates said in their debates. Going back a few weeks, a row over transgender policies raged.

I might, or might not, have a different opinion to you on these matters.

However (and very importantly) no matter what opinion you or I hold, I doubt we’d ever be rude to each other. As said, I know readers of this column and they are polite people.

But perhaps it would be more accurate to say we would not be offensive intentionally.

The world has gone a bit mad recently. A touch madder than its usual level of madness. Everyone is angry about something. Everyone is eager to be offended.

And words keep being invented that I don’t understand. Or words I thought I understood have had their meanings changed. Or words I used to use are no longer appropriate. And all of this happens at an ever-increasing pace.

It is a slightly uncomfortable feeling that I might, inadvertently, offend someone by using a word that has become non grata.

There are new sensitivities in words. Terms like: gender, sex, he/she, them/their, disabled, immigrant. Depending upon context: chairman, actress, old, normal, man, and woman, can be regarded as offensive.

There is one thing we can all rely on. One “truth” to cling to as we are swept along in the rapids of modern discourse. It is that if an honest statement, with no agenda to hurt, defame, or mislabel, is used then how can anyone really be offended?

If I genuinely have no wish to be unpleasant, but for whatever reason don’t use the current “in” word, that shouldn’t mark me as a bad person.

If anyone wishes to advise me that I’m using a word, phrase, pronoun or adjective that is outdated or has become inappropriate, then do so. Inform me, correct me, enlighten me. I will thank you for it, though I don’t promise to change it.

But don’t hate me. I don’t hate you.

 

 

Word of the week

Argot (noun)

The jargon or slang of a particular group or class. EG: “If you are offended by my argot, are you sure it is my fault and not yours?”

Read the latest Oh my word! every Saturday in The Courier. Contact me at sfinan@dctmedia.co.uk

