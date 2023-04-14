A tale of horror – the frustrations of being in a queue that has been ‘jumped’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A tale of horror – the frustrations of being in a queue that has been ‘jumped’

I was at a pharmacy and there was a queue of about eight for the till, waiting patiently. A woman appeared and marched to the front! This caused consternation in the ranks.

By Steve Finan

I have a tale of horror to relate. I apologise in advance. You might want to sit down.

I was at a pharmacy and there was a queue of about eight for the till, waiting patiently. A woman appeared and marched straight to the counter!

This caused consternation in the ranks. We queuers looked at each other and directed hard stares towards the back of her head. She looked well-to-do (there’s a phrase you don’t often hear these days) and our stares bothered her not one whit.

After a short, but tension-redolent, silence one of our number let her feelings be known. She said, loudly, “Excuse me, I think you’ll find there’s a queue”. The woman (well to do) half-turned and, in superior tones, said: “I’m in a hurry”.

This should have sparked a saloon brawl worthy of 1940s black-and-white Westerns. But it didn’t. It elicited grumbles and tsks and quiet assertions that “we’re all in a hurry”.

The chap at the counter, our last hope for decency in this world, caved in and served her. And out she strutted, nose in the air.

It was appalling. I have been traumatised all week!

There are rules we follow, though we aren’t really aware of them. Language has many examples of this.

For instance, proper nouns don’t allow the use of articles. You rarely think about it but you wouldn’t say the Edinburgh or an Edinburgh.

It is also a rule that to speak English, you must use metaphors, similes and idioms. Without them you’d be a dead duck, like a fish out of water, heads would roll.

We all know the rule to not to mix metaphors. We don’t say the sunshine rained down, or the sacred cows have come home to roost.

Some verbs are linked to a person actually doing something, not just something being done. You need an object as well as a subject to make sense of the sentence. That sounds complicated until you read examples: “She dined the meal” is nonsense, whereas “she ate the meal” is fine.

Everybody knows when to use “who” and when to use “that”. You’d never say, “Steve, that likes cake”. You’d say “Steve, who likes cake”.

And you don’t put a contraction at the end of a sentence. No one would say: “You might not think this a good idea but I think it’s”. Or you’d say: “That’s a good idea, that is”, never: “That’s a good idea, that’s”.

Though I’ve tried to distract myself by blethering about language, that woman jumped the queue. And didn’t care. I still can’t believe it!

 

 

Word of the week

Obdurate (adj)

Stubbornly refusing to change one’s opinion or course of action. EG: “The obdurate woman disregarded the pharmacy queue. Making everyone fervently wish that her ailment, whatever it was, involved very bad smells.”

Read the latest Oh my word! every Saturday in The Courier. Contact me at sfinan@dctmedia.co.uk

