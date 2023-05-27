Rab McNeil: I often forget people’s names shortly after being introduced to them

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Columnists

Rab McNeil: I often forget people’s names shortly after being introduced to them

I’m too busy worrying if I’m supposed to shake hands with folk or kiss them on the forehead, or whether my flies are undone, or whether they can tell that I sprayed myself with athlete’s foot lotion instead of cologne.

By Rab McNeil
Rab sometimes find it hards to remember names.
Rab sometimes find it hards to remember names.

Like many people, young, old and middling – particularly the last two – I often forget people’s names shortly after being introduced to them.

It’s even worse when I’m supposed to introduce someone, but have forgotten their name. “Er, well, I’m sure you two know each other. No? Oops, I’ve fainted.”

Oddly enough, I’ve become better, though not brilliant, at remembering names in recent years, thanks to a big discovery. It is this: you have to make an effort.

In other words, on being introduced, say the person’s name several times in your head and, if you’ve time afterwards, maybe even make a mnemonic, associating the name with something or someone.

“Rab, this is Bertie Einstein.” And so, shortly afterwards, I tell myself: “Bertie Einstein. As in the famous scientist. Alan Einstein.”

For someone like the present writer – I forget his name for the moment – who is uncomfortable with formalities and indeed social occasions generally, the trouble is I’m often too flustered to put the above advice into practice.

I’m too busy worrying if I’m supposed to shake hands with folk or kiss them on the forehead, or whether my flies are undone, or whether they can tell that I sprayed myself with athlete’s foot lotion instead of cologne, or whether you’re supposed to say: “How do you do?” (too formal) or “Hiya!” (too informal). So I just say: “Aye, ken?”

Rab wonders whether or not to shake hands in some situations.

But, if the situation is not too discombobulating, I’ve found that trying to remember the name works quite well. Otherwise, we just seem to think we’ll absorb the name by osmosis, that it will sink in unconsciously without any effort.

People are quite sensitive about their names, even proud of them. Not I. I might as well be called Fingers McGhie or Shuggie Criminal.

Once, I got a friend’s grown up son’s name mixed up with that of his brother, and he was furious. It put a damper on the rest of the afternoon. Perhaps I shouldn’t have said: “Sorry about that. But you’re both so ugly it’s easy to get you confused.”

Contrariwise, when you do remember folks’ names, they seem really pleased, and even their attitude to you might change. At one place I frequented, the staff were offhand and unfriendly until, one day, standing in a queue, I saw all their photographs and names on a noticeboard nearby.

Social situations can be awkward.

So, I memorised some names (gradually!) and, next thing, we were besties, exchanging banter, offering hands in marriage, and so forth.

Recently, a chap my age was pleased at having remembered my name, while I was just as pleased at remembering his. We both, however, admitted there was good reason for this: we shared the same moniker (on this occasion, Robert, my Sunday or court appearance name).

Indeed, it would be easier if we all had the same name, with the only difference being between the one for men and the one for women. Rab would be good for the men and Rabina for the women. Mind you, the last could be lead to confusing associations, leading me to say: “Hello again, Blackcurrant Drink.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]