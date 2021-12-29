Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Covid: Keeping schools open ‘remains priority’ amid rising cases

By Laura Devlin
December 29 2021, 5.05pm Updated: December 29 2021, 8.04pm
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon delivers a Covid-19 update
Nicola Sturgeon has reiterated her priority to keep schools open as Scotland records its highest number of Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began.

Giving an update to parliament today, the First Minister outlined that 15,849 people tested positive for the virus in the latest 24-hour period.

She also indicated that it would be “reasonable to assume” there will be a “steep increases in cases” in the coming weeks.

Despite the rising case numbers, the Scottish Government remains committed to keeping schools open after the winter break.

Schools in Dundee, Perth and Kinross and Fife are due to return on Thursday January 6, with Angus schools due back on Monday January 10.

“Priority to keep schools open”

Responding to a question from Gillian Mackay MSP, Ms Sturgeon said: “Updated guidance was issued around safety in schools and other education settings just before the end of term to give local authorities and schools clarity on the steps they are required to take in advance of the new term.

“It remains our priority to keep schools open to minimise further disruption to children’s education but it’s vital that in doing so we make sure schools are kept as safe as possible.”

What is the updated guidance?

Groupings of children, along with further tightening of Covid restrictions in schools, are to be reintroduced from the start of next term.

This could mean the return of bubbles in schools in Tayside and Fife and resorting back to children eating lunches in classrooms.

Plans are currently being drawn up by councils and head teachers to implement the tighter restrictions in schools in Dundee, Angus and Perth and Kinross, and Fife.

These restrictions, introduced by the Scottish Government before the end of last term, also include 10-day isolation for contacts of a positive Covid case, limits on school visitors, better ventilation and more testing.

However the guidance also details how school staff may be exempt from self-isolation as critical workers.

When should schoolchildren in Scotland self-isolate and for how long?

