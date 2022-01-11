Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Education

School sex survey was delayed two years ago because of concerns

By Cheryl Peebles
January 11 2022, 10.00am Updated: January 11 2022, 10.20am
The health and wellbeing census asks S4 to S6 pupils questions about sexual experience.
The health and wellbeing census asks S4 to S6 pupils questions about sexual experience.

A controversial survey which asks children as young as 14 about their sexual experience was put on hold two years ago due to concerns.

The Scottish Government planned to conduct the health and wellbeing census in 2019/20 but postponed it due to worries about questions concerning sexual health.

A planned pilot involving just a few local authorities was then scuppered by the pandemic before schools began distributing the survey last term.

The survey asks some explicit questions, including “How much, if any, sexual experience have you had?”, for which multiple choice answers include ‘oral sex’ and ‘vaginal or anal sex’.

One of the questions for S4 to S6 pupils in the health and wellbeing census.

Parents group Connect is among the latest to object to it, raising concerns about pupils’ privacy, informed consent and how the data will be used.

Documents released by the Scottish Government in response to an FOI request reveal that Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville and Health Secretary Humza Yousaf were told in September of the delay due to previous concerns.

Dundee-based Conservative MSP for North East Maurice Golden said the Q&A should have been binned two years ago.

He said: “It seems the very valid concerns about these questions were raised long before the survey was pushed by the Scottish Government.

They were right to shelve it in 2019/20 and should have just scrapped it altogether.”

Maurice Golden, Conservative MSP North East

“That should tell ministers everything they need to know about this intrusive and entirely inappropriate project.

“They were right to shelve it in 2019/20 and should have just scrapped it altogether.

“Quite what changed in that period is a mystery, but parents across the area deserve an explanation.”

Communication to the ministers from government officers states that the census was to be conducted in the 2019/20 school year but “due to concerns about the sexual health questions, and the lack of questions on relationships, this was delayed”.

Local authorities are conducting the survey based on questions composed by the Scottish Government. Several councils have refused to do so, however, or delayed their census.

Survey in Tayside and Fife

Dundee, Angus and Perth and Kinross councils are circulating the survey in their schools but Fife Council has delayed to allow councillors to scrutinise the contents.

The census is for pupils from P5 to S6 and covers various topics but some questions, including those about sexual health, are only for S4 and above.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “As part of the process of developing the health and wellbeing census, and prior to finalisation, the Scottish Government sought feedback from relevant stakeholders and responded to this – as set out in the Freedom of Information release.

“Health and wellbeing surveys like this one are not new and play a crucial role in ensuring children and young people have access to the help, advice and services they need.

“Parents/carers and children and young people are informed of how their data will be used in advance of any taking part in the census and they can decide to opt out if they wish.

“If children and young people do take part, they can skip any question they don’t wish to answer or state that they would ‘prefer not to say’.

“We fully support the administration of this important, voluntary, census, and we will continue to engage with stakeholders on its implementation.”

‘Scrap school sex survey’: Our reader poll finds 80% against sex questions for children

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Education team

More from The Courier