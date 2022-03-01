What’s next for the Braeview Academy and Craigie High School merger?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The first pictures of how the £60 million merger of Braeview Academy and Craigie High School could look were unveiled to the public last week.

But when is construction of the East End Community Campus expected to begin; when will the new school open its doors; and what will happen to the current school buildings after they close?

We asked Dundee City Council for further details of the project and when the community can expect to see it taking shape.

Key things to know:

What’s the proposed opening date of the new school?

The East End Community Campus is scheduled to open to pupils in August 2025.

When is construction of the new school due to start?

The new campus will be built on the site of the former St Saviour’s High School on Drumgeith Road. Construction is expected to start in spring 2023.

What’s going to happen to the current Braeview Academy and Craigie High buildings?

Both the current Braeview and Craigie school buildings were rated “poor” in a 2020 report into the Dundee school estate.

Braeview Academy was also badly damaged in a fire in September 2018.

However according to the local authority, no decision has been taken as to future of current buildings when they are closed.

Are there any ideas for a name for the new school?

A four-year transition to the new school is to be planned through a project board including representatives of staff, pupils and parents from the existing Braeview Academy and Craigie High School.

The project board will look at various aspects of the new school with input from pupils – including deciding on a name.

What will the catchment areas for the new school be?

The catchment of the merged school will consist of the current catchment areas for Braeview and Craigie, with the exception of Craigiebarns Primary School.

To offset this, the catchment area for Grove Academy will be expanded to embrace Craigiebarns Primary School.

How big will the merger be?

The school will accommodate a combined maximum roll of 1,879 pupils. The accommodation totalling approximately 19,000m2 will be set in a site of 11.5 hectares.