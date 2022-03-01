What’s next for the Braeview Academy and Craigie High School merger?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Education

What’s next for the Braeview Academy and Craigie High School merger?

By Laura Devlin
March 1 2022, 2.45pm Updated: March 2 2022, 10.07am
The first pictures of how the £60 million merger of Braeview Academy and Craigie High School could look were unveiled to the public last week.

But when is construction of the East End Community Campus expected to begin; when will the new school open its doors; and what will happen to the current school buildings after they close?

We asked Dundee City Council for further details of the project and when the community can expect to see it taking shape.

Key things to know:

What’s the proposed opening date of the new school?

The East End Community Campus is scheduled to open to pupils in August 2025. 

When is construction of the new school due to start?

The new campus will be built on the site of the former St Saviour’s High School on Drumgeith Road. Construction is expected to start in spring 2023. 

St Saviour's High School pupils in the precincts of their new-style comprehensive. Image taken in 1973.
What’s going to happen to the current Braeview Academy and Craigie High buildings?

Both the current Braeview and Craigie school buildings were rated “poor” in a 2020 report into the Dundee school estate.

Braeview Academy was also badly damaged in a fire in September 2018.

The aftermath of the fire at Braeview Academy in Dundee in September 2018.
However according to the local authority, no decision has been taken as to future of current buildings when they are closed.

Are there any ideas for a name for the new school? 

A four-year transition to the new school is to be planned through a project board including representatives of staff, pupils and parents from the existing Braeview Academy and Craigie High School.

The project board will look at various aspects of the new school with input from pupils – including deciding on a name.

What will the catchment areas for the new school be? 

The catchment of the merged school will consist of the current catchment areas for Braeview and Craigie, with the exception of Craigiebarns Primary School.

New Craigie High and Braeview Academy catchment areas.
To offset this, the catchment area for Grove Academy will be expanded to embrace Craigiebarns Primary School.

How big will the merger be? 

The school will accommodate a combined maximum roll of 1,879 pupils. The accommodation totalling approximately 19,000m2 will be set in a site of 11.5 hectares.

First look at £60 million Braeview Academy and Craigie High School merged campus

