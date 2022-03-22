Perthshire’s Rattray Primary School recorded inadequate ventilation likely to raise Covid risk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Perthshire’s Rattray Primary School recorded inadequate ventilation likely to raise Covid risk

By Cheryl Peebles
March 22 2022, 6.00pm
An open window, schoolbag and school equipment to illustrate ventilation in schools.
Good ventilation in schools is needed to reduce risk of Covid-19 spread.

Air quality is monitored in classrooms across Scotland to ensure adequate ventilation in schools and reduce the risk of Covid spread.

And in three classrooms in Rattray Primary School, in Perthshire, carbon dioxide levels which indicate the amount of fresh air circulating were more than twice the maximum recommended levels (800ppm).

Schools have been provided with monitors to record carbon dioxide (CO2) levels which indicate how well rooms and other occupied spaces are ventilated.

Where ventilation in schools is lacking – raising the risk of virus spread – action should be taken, such as opening windows more frequently or installing mechanical ventilation.

The number of Covid-related absences in schools soared in January and, although it has since reduced, virus case numbers remain high in the community.

Using Freedom of Information legislation, we asked the four councils in Tayside and Fife for details of classrooms where ventilation was a persistent concern according to Scottish Government guidance on reducing Covid risk in schools. Dundee City Council is yet to respond.

Ventilation in Perthshire schools

Perth and Kinross Council replied on February 22, stating that only one school recorded CO2 readings which exceeded maximum recommended levels.

Rattray Primary School – In three classrooms – identified as classrooms 1, 2 and 3 – the highest readings recorded were 1726ppm, 1673ppm and 1600ppm. The council said additional mechanical ventilation was to be installed.

Three classrooms in Rattray Primary School recorded CO2 levels almost double the recommended limit.
The council has since told us that air purifiers have been provided until the ventilation work is conducted.

A spokesman said: “Perth and Kinross Council undertook a major exercise to install additional fans, increase running times and carry out maintenance on all windows to ensure improvements to ventilation before CO2 monitors were installed and the council continues to follow Scottish Government’s coronavirus (Covid-19): guidance on reducing the risks in schools, to ensure our schools and classrooms are safe.

“The additional ventilation requirement identified at Rattray Primary School will be installed as soon as practicable.

“Advice to staff to ensure we operate our schools safely has included opening internal doors (where safe to do so) and purging rooms at breaks in order to enhance ventilation.

“Air purifiers have also been installed in the affected classrooms as an interim measure.

“Perth and Kinross Council treat the health and safety of their staff and pupils with the upmost importance.”

