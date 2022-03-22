Perthshire’s Rattray Primary School recorded inadequate ventilation likely to raise Covid risk

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Air quality is monitored in classrooms across Scotland to ensure adequate ventilation in schools and reduce the risk of Covid spread.

And in three classrooms in Rattray Primary School, in Perthshire, carbon dioxide levels which indicate the amount of fresh air circulating were more than twice the maximum recommended levels (800ppm).

Schools have been provided with monitors to record carbon dioxide (CO2) levels which indicate how well rooms and other occupied spaces are ventilated.

Where ventilation in schools is lacking – raising the risk of virus spread – action should be taken, such as opening windows more frequently or installing mechanical ventilation.

The number of Covid-related absences in schools soared in January and, although it has since reduced, virus case numbers remain high in the community.

Using Freedom of Information legislation, we asked the four councils in Tayside and Fife for details of classrooms where ventilation was a persistent concern according to Scottish Government guidance on reducing Covid risk in schools. Dundee City Council is yet to respond.

Ventilation in Perthshire schools

Perth and Kinross Council replied on February 22, stating that only one school recorded CO2 readings which exceeded maximum recommended levels.

Rattray Primary School – In three classrooms – identified as classrooms 1, 2 and 3 – the highest readings recorded were 1726ppm, 1673ppm and 1600ppm. The council said additional mechanical ventilation was to be installed.

Which schools in Fife and Angus recorded ventilation problems?

The council has since told us that air purifiers have been provided until the ventilation work is conducted.

A spokesman said: “Perth and Kinross Council undertook a major exercise to install additional fans, increase running times and carry out maintenance on all windows to ensure improvements to ventilation before CO2 monitors were installed and the council continues to follow Scottish Government’s coronavirus (Covid-19): guidance on reducing the risks in schools, to ensure our schools and classrooms are safe.

“The additional ventilation requirement identified at Rattray Primary School will be installed as soon as practicable.

“Advice to staff to ensure we operate our schools safely has included opening internal doors (where safe to do so) and purging rooms at breaks in order to enhance ventilation.

“Air purifiers have also been installed in the affected classrooms as an interim measure.

“Perth and Kinross Council treat the health and safety of their staff and pupils with the upmost importance.”