Is your child’s classroom one of 13 in Fife where inadequate ventilation raised Covid risk? Check here

By Cheryl Peebles
March 22 2022, 6.00pm
An open window, schoolbag and school equipment to illustrate ventilation in schools.
Good ventilation in schools is needed to reduce risk of Covid-19 spread.

Air quality is monitored in classrooms across Scotland to ensure adequate ventilation in schools and reduce the risk of Covid spread.

We have a list of the 13 Fife classrooms where inadequate circulation of fresh air was identified as a persistent problem, exceeding maximum recommended levels of carbon dioxide (800ppm).

Schools have been provided with monitors to record carbon dioxide (CO2) levels which indicate how well rooms and other occupied spaces are ventilated.

Where ventilation in schools is lacking – raising the risk of virus spread – action should be taken, such as opening windows more frequently or installing mechanical ventilation.

The number of Covid-related absences in schools soared in January and, although it has since reduced, virus case numbers remain high in the community.

Using Freedom of Information legislation, we asked the four councils in Tayside and Fife for details of classrooms where ventilation was a persistent concern according to Scottish Government guidance on reducing Covid risk in schools. Dundee City Council is yet to respond.

Ventilation in Fife schools

Fife Council responded on February 7, listing the following classrooms as areas of persistent concern. It told us the highest CO2 reading where the information was available and of action taken to improve ventilation.

Balwearie High School (classroom L1) – a full room mechanical ventilation system with heat recovery is being designed.

Kirkcaldy High School (classroom D9) – a full room mechanical ventilation system with heat recovery is being designed at present.

Dunnikier Primary School (classroom 0/023) – a simple mechanical ventilation solution has been designed and will be installed in the next few weeks.

Commercial Primary School (classroom 11) – highest reading 1700ppm – following a visit by a council inspector school staff have implemented an operational change to improve ventilation.

An inspector visited Waid Academy, in Anstruther, after high CO2 levels were reported in one classroom.

Waid Academy (classroom 119) – highest reading 1550ppm – following a visit by a council inspector school staff have implemented an operational change to improve ventilation.

Mountfleurie Primary School (classrooms 11 and 13) – best options being investigated.

Lawhead Primary School (classroom 0/039) – highest reading 1683ppm – best options being investigated.

Lochgelly South Primary School (classroom 11) – following a visit by a council inspector school staff have implemented an operational change to improve ventilation.

Pitteuchar East Primary School (classroom 10) – best options being investigated.

St Joseph’s Primary School (classroom 2) – following a visit by a council inspector school staff have implemented an operational change to improve ventilation.

Donibristle Primary School (class area 10) – highest reading 1580ppm – following a visit by a council inspector school staff have implemented an operational change to improve ventilation.

St John’s RC Primary School (classroom 9) – highest reading 1585ppm – following a visit by a council inspector school staff have implemented an operational change to improve ventilation.

Fife Council has been asked for further comment.

